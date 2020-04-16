Grantor; Grantee; Instrument; Amount; Property.
Dwight E. DeBolt Estate; Dwight E. DeBolt Trust UA; COD; $1; pt SWSW 18-79-42.
John Schlicht Estate; Heidi Engleke-Schlicht; COD; $120,000; pt NENE 19-79-41.
Ruby Chapman Conservatorship; Lowell Chapman; COD; N/A; Lots 7 & 8 Block 13 Persia.
Ruby Chapman Conservatorship; Lowell Chapman; COD; N/A; NE 12-78-42.
Michael E. Camerato Estate; Tiffany Siennicki; COD; $1; W1/2 Lot 2A of Lot 3 NWSE 30-79-44 N88' Lot 4 NWSE 30-79-44.
Roland C. Heyer; Woodland Church Ministries; QCD; $3,500; Lot 2 Block 15 LSV.
Debra L. Brown; Anthony J. Brown; QCD; N/A; Parcel A NENW 16-79-42.
Wells Fargo Bank NA; Devyn Nicole and Max Aaron Lawrence; QCD; $52,500; Lots 18, 19 & 20 Block 23 Dunlap.
Dwight E. DeBolt Trust UA; Shelbie L. Ehlers; TSPWD; $1; pt SWSW 18-79-42.
Bert C. Nielson Jr. and Sally A. Nielson Family Trust Agrmnts.; Sally A. Nielson Amended and Restated Family Trust; TSWD; $1; pt SE + pt NESW 29-79-44.
Irma Ferne Soukup Trust UA; Dennis and Lori Topf; TSWD; $1; pt NWNE, E1/4SENW 20-81-41 pt E1/2SW, pt W1/2SE, pt SESE, pt NESE 17-81-41.
Tommy L. Simpson; Bronson D. Griffin and Natalie N. Finken; WD; $1; pt NWNE 27-78-43.
James W. Jr. and Cynthia A. Schaben; Jake D. and Ashley M. Schaben; WD; N/A; Parcel A NWNW 12-81-41.
John and Dede Sullivan; Dennis and Lori Ann Topf; WD; $2,600,000; pt SWNW, pt SENW, pt NENW, pt NWSW. Pt NESW, pt SWNE 3-81-41, pt SWNE, pt SENE, pt NWSE, pt NESE 4-81-41.
Kimberly and Robert Borges; Jacqueline Smith and Tammy Kirk; WD; $1; Lots 5 & 6 Block 97 Grassland add Missouri Valley.
Ralph B. and Frances E. Smith; John and Kari Reisz; WD; $1; pt W1/2NW 12-78-44.
EIS Land LLC; Glen Vetter; WD; $1; pt SW 17-78-44.
Derrik Cunard; Derrik and Ashley J. Cunard; WD; $1; W6' of N80' Lot 1, E56' of N80' Lot 2 Block 2 Longview add Missouri Valley.
Andrew G. and Elizabeth D. Allison; Eric Theodore Hahn; WD; $1; Parcel A NESE 25-80-44.
Ronald G. and Theresa M. Lokey; Nona T. Zelcer; WD; $1; S1/2 Lot 1, Lot 2 Block 3 Addis add Missouri Valley.
Amy (Brandon) and Kenard Swift; Marcus Brogan; WD; $1; W1/2 Lot 1 Block 39 Woodbine.
Abbreviations used in this report: COD = Court Officer Deed; QCD = Quit Claim Deed; TSWD = Trustees Warranty Deed; WD = Warranty Deed.
