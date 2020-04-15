Grantor; Grantee; Instrument; Amount; Property.
Harry William Heim Testamentary Trust; Heim Brothers Farms LLC; COD; $1; pt SWSW 4-78-42.
Mentzer Investments LLC; Ryan Mauseth; Contract; $40,000; N1/2 Lot 3 Block 11 Missouri Valley.
Kathleen and Kellen Liddell; KML/Properties LLC; QCD; $1; E65' Lot 5 Block 46 Woodbine.
J. (James) Douglas and Marcia Robinson; J. (James) Douglas and Marcia Robinson; QCD; $1; E1/2SW 36-81-41.
Lynn C. Mether; Maria C. Mether; QCD; $1; Lot 17 Block 2 Fischer's add Woodbine.
Harrison County Treasurer; ACC Holdings LLC; Tax Sale Deed; $400; Lot 9 & E25' Lot 10 Block 17 Persia.
Robert L. and Carolyn M. Erickson Revocable Trusts; Bryce M. Jensen; TSWD; $1; Par A W1/2SW 14-80-41.
Joseph J. and Evelyn A. Coffelt Revocable Trusts; James T. and Kelly K. Craft; TSWD; $1; Parcel A pt SWSE 26-80-43.
Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corporation; Alice Metz-Nikels; WD; $1; All Lots 5 & 6 and N1/2 Lot 7 Block 74 TLCO's 4th Missouri Valley; Welcome Homes Inc.; Scott J. and Abby Peters; WD; $1; Lot 14 South Pointe Estates.
First National Acceptance Company; Jeffrey J. and Nichole M. Allen; WD; N/A; E31a SESE 27-79-43 Par A NENE 34-79-43 + esmnt.
Billi Jo Martin; Ryan Daniel Hoffman; WD; $1; 00 N80'(A,B,C&D) of lot 1, N80'(A&B) of lot 2, Lots 3,4,5&6 all in Block 22 Magnolia + pt vac street adj to block 22.
Abbreviations used in this report: QCD = Quit Claim Deed; WD = Warranty Deed; TSWD = Trustees Warranty Deed; COD = Court Officer Deed.
