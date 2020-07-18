Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
COURT OFFICER DEED
Mardine E Tiffey; Gary M Tiffey; $1.00; Lot 3 Block 39 Woodbine.
CONTRACT
Trueman E. and Charlene K. Jacobsen; Brian Conant and Justina Lakas; $20,000; Lot 8 Block 97 Grassland add Missouri Valley.
William and Susan Kirlin; Jamie Dresen; $49,800; Lots 5 and 6 Brown's sd of Block 8 Mondamin.
QUIT CLAIM DEED
James J. and Patricia .J Reisz; James J. and Patricia J. Reisz; $1; Lots 35 and 36 Shadow Hill Estates.
Donna Ann Marie Griezer; Sean Griezer; $1; Lot 22 Country Lane Estates and Jacob Ave.
Jacqueline M. Cook; Lisa Marie Rodrigues Fisher and Darin T. Fisher; N/A; Lots 16, 17 and 18 Block 17 LSV.
Diane Bruce f/k/a Diane Brehmer; Cindy Raders; $4,000; Lot 37 Block 9 LSV.
Jason Brehmer; Cindy Raders; N/A; Lot 37 Block 9 LSV.
Sunshine Marie Balaban; Melvin and Miriam Blair; $3,000; Lots 62, 63 and 64 Block 15 LSV.
Delores J. Lorey; Andrea Brunken; $1; Lot 17 Dayhuff add Logan.
Marcy Rae Melby; Nicholas Patrick Melby; $1; Lot 3 Block 72 McLean's add Block 69 3rd add Dunlap.
WARRANTY DEED
Chad W. and Lisa R. Mulligan; Rick W. and Marsha R. Wingrove; $1; Lots 4,5,6,7 and 8 Block 34 Dunlap.
Joshua M. and Tracy Lee Boruff; Cody J. Welch; $1; W1/2 Lots 2 and 3 Block 41 Blair's Missouri Valley.
Gurney's Building Partnership; Duane M. Livermore; $1; pt Lot 4 Block 14 Missouri Valley.
Starlene A. Stirtz; DAOS Construction; $1; Lot 2 Block 22 Mondamin.
Steven M. and Kelly J. Marr; Vincent R. and Rose B. Emery; $1; pt NENW 11-78-42.
Charles T. and Helen E. Willard; Chad D. Pitts; $1; E1/2 Lot 8 Block 17 Persia.
Steven D. and Suni M. Snyder; Kevin C and Lynn M Killpack; $1; E56' Lots 6 and 7, S1/2 of E56' Lot 8, W10' Vac Alley Block 38 Reel's Missouri Valley.
Nicholas Patrick Melby; Carol Reynolds; $1; Lot 3 Block 72 McLean's add Block 69 3rd add Dunlap.
Cheryl R. Gardiner Revocable Trust; Henry Gingerich and Zoe Shelden; $1; W1/2NESE 22-80-44.
Randy and Wanda O'Neill; Arlan H. and Craig A. Darrington; $1; pt NESE 30-78-42.
Rick and Patti O'Neill; Arlan H. and Craig A. Darrington; $1; pt NESE 30-78-42.
Paul and Patsy O'Neill; Arlan H. and Craig A. Darrington; $1; pt NESE 30-78-42.
Kimberly and Jeff Kuhl; Platinum Gymnastics Academy LLC; $1; Parcel H Kersten SD pt NENE 11-79-43.
