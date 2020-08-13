Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
CONTRACT
Douglas R. and Amy L. Murray; Jonathan Jay and Kelly Kristine LaPar; $300,000; pt NESW and pt SESW 34-78-44.
Jacqueline Smith; Tammy Kirk; $17,000; 1/2 INT Lots 5 and 6 Block 97 Grassland Missouri Valley.
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Patricia A. Provine; Troy Pedersen; $7,000; Lot 9 Block 8 LSV.
Bonita Pedersen; Chris Hoel; $500; Lot 77 Block 7 LSV.
Randal and Michelle Forristall; Robert and Dawn Wonder; $4,250; Lots 54 and 55 Block 7 LSV.
Sunshine Marie Balaban; Melvin and Miriam Blair; $1,000; Lot 65 Block 15 LSV.
Mark S. and Pamela R. Walker; Mark S. and Pamela R. Walker Trust of 2020; N/A; Parcels A and B NWSE 24-80-45.
ACC Holding LLC; Liquidator LLC; $1; S1/2E1/2 Lot 3, E1/2 Lot 4 Block 54 Reel's Logan.
WARRANTY DEED
Kerry E. Pryor; Kariem El-Refaie; $1; Lots 9, 10 and 11 Country Lane Estates.
James and Emily Allmon; Keith E. and Peggy Jo Fagan; $1; Lot 1 Block 38 Reel's Logan Exc W2'.
Gavin Hatterman; Jeffrey C. Probasco; $1; Lot 1 and N10' Lot 2 Block 3 WLICO's 2nd Woodbine.
Jean A. Kerger; Matthew John Kerger; $1; Parcel A pt SENE 17-80-42.
