Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
QUIT CLAIM DEED;
Mark S and Pamela R Walker; Mark S. Walker and Pamela R. Walker Trust of 2020; N/A; pt N1/2NE 2-80-42.
Melvin and Miriam Blair; Dan Naumann; $1,000; Lots 55 and 56 Block 8 LSV.
SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED;
James (Jim) and Renee Small; Phillip Craig and Vickie Foreman; N/A; Lots 5 and 6 Block 2 Magnolia + add'l strip.
WARRANTY DEED;
Jordan Lee and Evelyn Mae Barry; Jordan Lee and Evelyn Mae Barry; $1; pt NENW 36-80-42.
Sullivan Seeds Inc.; DGOGDunlapia02052020 LLC; $1; Parcel D SWNW 10-81-41.
Kimberly A. and Steven E. Thayer; Cory J. Jackson; $1; pt NENE, pt Lot 2 SENE, pt Lot 1 NWNE, Par B of lot 2 NWNE 29-80-44 exc Par A lot 1 NWNE.
BRW Properties LLC; Michael Williams; $1; Lots 7, 8 and 9Block 6 Persia.
Michael Williams; M and D Properties LLC; $1; Lots 7, 8 and 9Block 6 Persia.
Katherine E. Kepford et al; Patricia A. Trofholz; $85,000; E50' Lot 9 Block 13 Dunlap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.