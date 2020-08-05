Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
COURT OFFICER DEED
Norma Jean McElderry Estate; Zachary G. Fountain; $1; N1/2 Lot 8 Block 40 Blair's Missouri Valley.
Robert Lee Carstens; Randy and Julie Raymond; $1; pt NWSW 10-78-44.
Anita L Whitmore Estate; Thomas B. Collins; $1; pt SENW 19-80-41.
CONTRACT
GLG-JLG LLC; Rachel L. Griffis; $45,000; N60' Lots 1 and 8 Block 100 Grassland add Missouri Valley.
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Carrie Hammers; Mandie Merksick; $8,000; Lots 58 and 59 Block 12 LSV.
Donald D. and Betty Rodasky; John L. Tiffey; $1; Lot 9 Block 83 MVREICO's 1st Missouri Valley.
Julie and Roy Golka; Paul and Angie Shadle; $12,000; Lots 18, 19 and 20 Block 6 LSV.
Dennis and Kathy Dick; Kayleyne Brottem; $12,000; Lots 9,10 and 11 Block 11 LSV.
Carolyn K. Smith; Carolyn K. Smith Revocable Trust; $1; Lot 4 Johnson's sd NWNW 23-80-42.
Fred and JoEllen Fouts; Brian and Cindy Burks; $15,000; Lots 132, 133 and 134 Block 15 LSV.
Kenrya C. and Lisa Bryson; William J. Ely; $4,500; Lot 50 Block 5 LSV.
SHERIFF'S DEED
Patrick Sears-Sheriff; Brosnahan Farm LLC; $82,500; W1/2 Lot 1 Block 43 Blair's Missouri Valley.
TAX SALE DEED
Nicholas and Elizabeth Nolting Joint Rev Trust; Nicholas J. Nolting; N/A; 1/2 INT E1/2NE 6-80-43, pt SWNW, pt NWSW, Parcel A NWSW, SWNW 5-80-43.
WARRANTY DEED
Wilhelmina F. Eckrick; David L. and Cynthia S. Manhart; $1; NWSE 35-78-42.
Nicholas J. Nolting; Nicholas J. Nolting Rev. Trust; N/A; 1/2 INT E1/2NE 6-80-43, pt SWNW, pt NWSW, Parcel A NWSW, SWNW 5-80-43.
Vincent R. and Rebecca A. Orr; Curtis N. Nelson and Deena M. Smith-Nelson; $1; pt SESW 12-79-44 N1/2NWNW, pt NENW 13-79-44.
Randal and Tracy A. Swift; Randal and Tracy A. Swift; $1; Parcel A SWSE 27-80-43 + Esmnt.
Clark and Shelayne Smith; Zach J. Gross; $1; Lot 1 Block 55 Woodbine.
Dustin and Ashley Bell; Jack and Melissa Brady; $1; Parcel A NESE 29080-44.
DCT Properties LLC; Scott and Stephanie Fleck; $1; pt S1/2SW 17-79-42 N1/2SESE 18-79-42.
Tony G. and Rita M. Bantam; NT Acres LLC; $1; pt S20' of N1/2 Lot 4, Lot D Seaton's sd Lot 5, S1/2 Lot 4 Block 17 Missouri Valley.
