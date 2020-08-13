COURT OFFICER DEED
Kathryn C Loy Estate; Patricia Ann Hein; $1.00; S1/2SE 22-81-41
Kathryn C Loy Estate; David S Loy; $1.00; pt E1/2SW 22-81-41
Kathryn C Loy Estate; Mike J Loy; $1.00; SWSW, pt NWSW 22-81-41
Kathryn C Loy Estate; David S Loy; $1.00; ~S1/2 Lot 1, S1/2 E40' lot 2 Block 66 2nd add Dunlap
Leonard A Bolton Estate; Jenneane M Hendon; $1.00; Lot 6 Block 24 Dunlap
REAL ESTATE MORTGAGE
Cassidy Morrow; MERS; $132,750.00; 7.1.2050; pt Lot 1 Aud Plat SENW 15-78-44
Jason E & Jennifer R Knickman; Crawford County Trust & Savings Bank; $136,000.00; 7.1.2050; Parcel C 3-81-41 & pt S1/2NE 3-81-41
Matthew & Alyssa Dilocker; Logan State Bank; $160,500.00; 7.1.2050; Lot 10 Timber Valley Estates
Scott & Shawna Harris; Farmers Trust & Savings Bank; $43,700.00; 7.1.2030; Lot 4 Block 56 Woodbine
Lindsey Gerard LeBlanc; MERS; $304,000.00; 7.1.2050; Lot 14 Huntington Hills
Franklin E & Victoria M Stamm; MERS; $90,400.00; 7.1.2050; S5' Lot 3, Lot 4 Block D Winter's add Woodbine
Adam P & Katlin E Scott; MERS; $277,969.00; 7.1.2050; E1/4NWNW 10-78-43
Travis L & Kristen M Maasen; MERS; $187,700.00; 7.1.2050; pt NWNW E of Rd 11-78-44
Enoch & Tonya Heilig; Midstates Bank NA; $9,000.00; 6.22.2030; Lots 2 & 3 Block 5 Perkins add Little Sioux
Mattingly G Marcum; Washington County Bank; $28,000.00; pt SW 23-79-43
Gail K & Robin R Peterson; Shelby County State Bank; $152,000.00; SWSW 24-78-41 SESE 23-78-41
Aaron Joseph & Angela Gale Pryor; USDA; $194,600.00; 9.29.2030; pt lot 1 NESW, pt Lot 1 SENW Hull SD 34-80-42
Keith R & Christine M Jones; MERS; $313,500.00; 7.1.2050; Lot 4 Country Meadows Estates
Brandon M & Cassie A Moody; US Bank NA; $145,350.00; 7.1.2050; pt NWSW 18-79-42
Mike & Whitney Rowell; MERS; $133,500.00; 7.1.2050; W53'9" of S150' Lot 4 Block 18 Mo Valley
Sean Imbody; MERS; $124,000.00; 7.1.2050; Lot 9 Block 93 Sunnyside add Mo Valley
Cara L & Gerald W McNerney; Farm Credit Services of America FLCA; ; $207,400.00; 7.1.2035; pt NWSE 10-80-44
Kris K & Marilyn A Cunard; American State Bank; $352,000.00; 7.1.2035; Lots 1-2, 15-26, 45-56, 75-86 & N49.19' of 105-110 Calhoun
Christopher Cleaver; Washington County Bank; $225,000.00; Lot 2 Country Meadows Estates
Morgan & Kendra Beckner; Community Bank; $160,000.00; 8.15.2048; Lot 3 Niagara Acres
David W & Annette Kuhlman; MERS; $92,000.00; 7.1.2050; pt SE 10-79-45
Ryane R Taylo; MERS; $89,700.00; 7.1.2050; Lots 1 & 2 Block 6 Brown's add Mondamin
Clark & Shelayne Smith; Farmers Trust & Savings Bank; $81,100.00; 7.1.2035; Lot 1 Block 1 Fisher's Happy Homes Woodbine
Abby & Scott Peters; Green State Credit Union; $427,500.00; 7.5.2050; Lot 14 South Pointe Estates
Abby & Scott Peters; Green State Credit Union; $32,500.00; 7.5.2035; Lot 14 South Pointe Estates
DAGAM Revocable Living Trust; Farm Credit Services of America FLCA; ; $150,000.00; 7.1.2040; S1/2SE 17-79-42
Austin & Allison J Ehlers; MERS; $90,000.00; 7.1.2035; Lots 7,8 & 9 Block 11 Persia
Amber VanDyne & Shane Muxfeldt; MERS; $196,969.00; 7.1.2050; Parcel A pt SESW 25-80-42
Fred E Fouts; MERS; $59,895.00; 7.1.2050; Lot C Seaton's sd Block 17 Mo Valley
Jan E Leonard; MERS; $101,750.00; 7.1.2050; S40' Lot 4 & N20' Lot 5 Block 7 Logan
Jan E Leonard; Iowa Finance Authority; $5,000.00; 7.1.2050; S40' Lot 4 & N20' Lot 5 Block 7 Logan
Charles Phillip & Marilyn Kay Schroeder; United Bank of Iowa; $25,000.00; 6.15.2035; Lots 5A & 5B Missouri River Estates South
Patrick Guinan; Logan State Bank; $22,000.00; ~~~; S45' Lot 7 Block 5 Longview add Mo Valley
Ryan Fouts; Farmers Trust & Savings Bank; $350,000.00; 6.29.2050; SWSW 22-81-43 Parcel A pt NWNW 27-81-43
Daniel R & Lori M Milan; Washington County Bank; $75,000.00; ~~~; pt SENW 19-79-43 Lots 1-6 Block 1 Van's 2nd add Calhoun
William Joseph & Kristin Lynn Pauley; MERS; $88,000.00; 7.1.2035; Lots 10 & 11 Block 10 Persia
Kathryn & Jacob Stone; MERS; $321,600.00; 7.1.2035; Parcel A pt NESW 29-78-43
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Antonia L Montana; Mary & Joe Manley; $18,000.00; Lots 51, 52 & 53 Block 7 LSV
Leonard A Bolton Revocable Trust; Jenneane M Hendon; $1.00; Lot 6 Block 24 Dunlap
Connie L & Charles L Kerger, Candace L & Byron Vennink; Charles L & Connie L Kerger, Candace L Vennink; $1.00; pt SWSE 13-80-42
Dana & Diane Eggers; Stephen A & Melissa A Marquez; $12,000.00; Lots 44, 45, 46 & 47 Block 7 LSV
Christopher A & Marilyn M Mathison; Woodbine Comm Betterment Dev Corp; $1.00; Lots 4 & 5 Block 53 Woodbine
Tony & Connie S Casperson; Tony & Connie S Casperson; $1.00; S120' Lots 6 & 7, S120' of W40' Lot 8 Block 38 Dunlap
RELEASE
Great Western Bank; Eric E & Kimberly J Wallis; pt SWSW, pt NWSW 3-78-43
TierOne Bank; Mary Jo & Donald L Lyman; NESE 6-79-43
MERS; Jason Michael Messerschmidt; N91.36' Lot 1 Block 68 TLCO's 3rd Mo Valley
Harrison County REC; Jean A Kerger; pt E1/2NE 17-80-42
First National Bank of Chadron; Leonard Rath Testamentary Trust; N1/2NW, 1a SENW 26-78-43 NESE, SESE, E1/4NWSE, E1/4SWSWE 34-78-43
Farm Credit Services of America; Robert F& Keri E Paul; E1/2NE 14-78-41
MERS; Nathaniel Fender; Lot 3 & S1/2 Lot 2 Block 58 TLCO's 2nd Mo Valley
MERS; Dustin A & Christina Mether; Lots 7 & 8 Block 29 Magnolia
Core Bank; Herman E & Francis L Mensching; Parcels A & B NWNW 9-80-43
MERS; Jonathan A & Jennifer A Connealy; Lot 33 Melody Oaks 1st add
MERS; Chad W & Holli Plambeck; Lots 1 & 2 Block 7 Persia
MERS; Jason E & Jennifer R Knickman; pt S1/2NE & Parcel C SENE 3-81-41
MERS; Cory J & Amy C Jackson; Lot 13 Oak Hills Estates
MERS; Andrew & Hillary Stevenson; Parcel A pt NWSE 34-81-44
MERS; Jeffrey L & Tracey J Killpack; Lot 53 & Parcel A of Lot 52 Shadow Hill Estates
MERS; Dale P & Annette M Davis; W124.5' of E306' Lot 3 NWSW 30-80-44
United Bank of Iowa; Austin J & Kealy M Schaben; Lot 1 NENE 35-80-42
Crawford County Trust & Savings Bank; Dale & Wendy Johnson; N60' of E52' Lot 9 & N60' Lot 10 Block 5 Dunlap
MERS; Michael T & Betty J Ringstad; pt Lot 7 SENWSE 10-78-44
MERS; Ernest W & Andrea P MacMurray; Lot 4 Country Meadows Estates
MERS; Michael J & Whitney J Rowell; W53'9" of S150' Lot 4 Block 18 Mo Valley
Midstates Bank NA; Enoch E & Tonya Heilig; Lots 2 & 3 Block 5 Perkins add Little Sioux
Midstates Bank NA; Dennis M & Virginia G Collier; pt Lot 1 Aud Plat SENE 15-78-44
Midstates Bank NA; Ernest W & Andrea P MacMurray; Lot 4 Country Meadows Estates
American National Bank; Rita J & Gary L Utman; pt SESW 27-79-45
MERS; Dannell Frances Knapp; Lot 1 & N54' Lot 2 Block 39 Reel's Logan
MERS; Cheryl & Keith Johnson; Lot 4 Eagle Ridge Acres PH I
Midstates Bank NA; Randy & Carrie L Wohlers; pt SESW, pt W1/2SE 22-80-44
MERS; Tony G & Rita M Bantam; Lot D Seaton's & pt Lot 4 Block 17 Mo Valley
Pentagon Federal Credit Union; Constence R & Dennis F Alvis; pt NWNW 7-79-42
MERS; Gary E & Lori L Dickinson; pt SWSE 18-80-41
MERS; Roger D & Mary Jane Zehner; Lot 8 & W10' Lot 9 Block 37 Dunlap
MERS; Jamesina L & Jeffery L Harrison; pt SWSW 2-78-41
Farmers Trust & Savings Bank; Clark J & Shelayne V Smith; Lot 1 Block 1 Fisher's Happy Homes Woodbine
MERS; Bradley & Rachel Nichols; Lot 54 Eagle Ridge Acres PH III
Community Bank; Kenneth & Carla Jones; S1/2SWSW, S20r N1/2SWSW, pt S3/4 SESW 32-80-43
Community Bank; Kenneth & Carla Jones; pt NWSW 33-80-43
Community Bank; Kenneth & Carla Jones; Lot 3 Jones add II
Community Bank; Christopher R Hartwig; E1/2 Lot 4 Exc N30', E1/2 Lot 5, E1/2 N15' E140' Lot 6 Block 36 Reel's Logan
SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED
Donna S Burbridge ; Nicholas Sears & Timothy Noftsger; $1.00; Lots 2 & 3 Block 5 Seaton's 1st Mo Valley
FINANCING STATEMENT
Imperial Reliance LLC; World Fuel Services Inc; Lot 5 Block 16 Mo Valley
WARRANTY DEED
Dennis M & Virginia G Collier; Cassidy Morrow; $1.00; pt Lot 1 Aud Plat SENW 15-78-44
Christopher Cleaver; Matthew & Alyssa Dilocker; $1.00; Lot 10 Timber Valley Estates
Leanna M Christensen; NT Acres LLC; $1.00; Parcel A NWSW 22-81-43
Woodbine Community Foundation; Woodbine Community School District; $1.00; N792.70 of E700' NESE 15-80-42
Adam S & Jennifer J Hoyt; Midwest Mechanical Industrial Services LLC; $1.00; Parcel C pt NWNW 20-78-44
Charles Lesline; James E III & Emily S Walker; $1.00; W1/2 Lot 1 Block 8 Logan
Radka, Brady & Kip Daly, Olivia M & Andrew McMahon; Daly-Z Family Farms; $1.00; NESW, pt SESW, NWSE, pt SWSE, pt NESE 15-81-45
Jason D & Wendy Thompson; Lindsey Gerard LeBlanc; $1.00; Lot 14 Huntington Hills
Ellen Dahl; David D & Nicole M Anderson; $1.00; Lots 5 & 6 Block 5 Magnolia
Keith & Cheryl Johnson; Thomas D & Judy J Rodewald; $1.00; Lot 4 Eagle Ridge Acres PH I
Woodbine Community Foundation; Woodbine Community School District; $1.00; N792.70' NESE 15-80-42
Ernest W & Andrea MacMurray; Keith R & Christine M Jones; $1.00; Lot 4 Country Meadows Estates
Ernest W & Andrea MacMurray; Keith R & Christine M Jones; $1.00; Lot 4 Country Meadows Estates
Donald Dean Collins; Brandon M & Cassie A Moody; $1.00; pt NWSW 18-79-42
Lowell B & Reta A.P. Johnson; Lowell B & Reta A.P. Johnson Joint Rev Trust; $1.00; N40' of S1/2 lots 4 & 5 Block 38 Blair's Mo Valley
Kimberly K Ohl; Sean Imbody; $1.00; Lot 9 Block 93 Sunnyside add Mo Valley
William E & Jeanne L Mudge; Gerald W & Cara L McNerney; $1.00; pt NWSE 10-80-44
Frances I Mensching; Kris K & Marilyn A Cunard; $1.00; Lots 1-2, 15-26, 45-56, 75-86 & N49.19' of 105-110 Calhoun
Meadows Development LLC; Christopher Cleaver; $1.00; Lot 2 Country Meadows Estates
Eunice L, Eugene L & Kristine Beckner ETAL; Morgan H & Kendra L Beckner; $1.00; Lot 3 Niagara Acres
Jared P & Melissa J Moores; Amber VanDyne & Shane Muxfeldt; $1.00; Parcel A pt SESW 25-80-42
Ronald & Nanci Trumble; Frederick E Fouts; $1.00; Lot C Seaton's sd Block 17 Mo Valley
Caden J McDonald; Jan E Leonard; $1.00; S40' Lot 4 & N20' Lot 5 Block 7 Logan
Roger L & Kellie R Barry; Roger L & Kellie R Barry; $1.00; NWSW, S1/2SW, W1/2NW 15-80-42
Kathryn Wohlers n/k/a Kathryn S & Jacob Stone; Kathryn S & Jacob C Stone; Parcel A pt NESW 29-78-43
