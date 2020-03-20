Grantor; Grantee; Instrument; Amount; Property.
W.E. and L.D. Sherer Trust; George and Julie Newton; Contract; $120,000; pt Lot B WLICO's Irregular Survey 14-80-42, pt Lot 3 Robbin's Add Woodbine.
Deborah A. Wood; Gregory Anthony Wood; QCD; $10; Lots 3 & 4 Block 7 Brow's Add Mondamin.
Anthony and Sarah LeClair; GSE LLC; QCD; $1; Lot 8 Block 20 Pisgah.
Maria Davie; Lawrence W. and Laura E Klein; QCD; $1; N1/2 Lot 6 Block 39 Dunlap.
Ramona E. Kaufman Rev. Trust udo 11-11-1999; Ramona E. Kaufman Rev. Trust dated 2-5-2020; TSWD; $1; 1/2 INT E1/2NE, NESE 14-79-42.
Jonathan and Jackie (Powers) Plowman; Clifford and Anita Allmon; WD; $1; Lot 9 & S5' Lot 10 Block 4 WLICO's 2nd Woodbine.
Douglas D. and Sarah L. Mether; Caleb Mether; WD; $1; pt SWSE 9-80-43.
Kyle and Teresa A. Kierscht; Amanda K. Cliffe; WD; $1; W150' Lot 2 Block 36 Blair's Missouri Valley.
Vickie Glaubius; Anthony T. and Michelle D. Krum; WD; $20,000; Lots 72 & 73 Block 5 LSV.
Kent W. and Dixie L. Thomas; Bruce W. and Katherine M. Thomas; WD; $1; Parcel B pt Govt Lot 1 19-78-45 & pt Govt Lots 3 & 4 18-78-45.
Bruce W. and Katherine M. Thomas; Kent W. and Dixie L. Thomas; WD; N/A; Govt Lots 7 & 8 18-78-45.
DJR Investment Trust; Kenneth E. and Charlene B. Kuhns; WD; $1; Parcel A SWSE, Parcel B of Parcel B SWSE 22-79-43.
Abbreviations used in this report: QCD = Quit Claim Deed; WD = Warranty Deed; TSWD = Trustees Warranty Deed.
