Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
Contract
Tammy S. Kirk; Andrew Neal Collins; $96,000; Lots 1,2 & 3 Block 99 Grassland add Missouri Valley.
Quit Claim Deed
Pat D. and Vickie J. Shannon; Pat D. and Vickie J. Shannon; $1; pt S1/2SW 28-78-44.
Warranty Deed
Michael A. and Pamela M. Grap; Grap and Sons LLC; $1; Lands in 1-78-42, 5-78-41 & 2-78-42.
Gail L. Sr. and Cheryl A. Hatcher; Randi L. and Kyle Klaahsen; $1; pt NESW 24-80-43.
Houston Associates LP; Houston Management LLC; $1; Lots 1 & 2 NWNW, Lot 2 NENW, Lot 1 SENW 3-81-41.
