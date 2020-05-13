Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
Court Officer Deed
LaVonne L.M. Morrison Estate; Daniel L. and Lynette K. Knudsen; N/A; S331/3' of N662/3' of S100' Lot 1 Block 76 TLCO's 4th Missouri Valley.
Sheriff’s Deed
Patrick Sears Sheriff; Mentzer Investments LLC; $43,311; Lot 5 Block 23 Willow Park Missouri Valley.
Warranty Deed
Terry A. Haskins and Desta N. Clark; Matthew J. and Meagan R. Hassler; $1; pt Lot 2 WLICO's 1st, pt Lot 3 Block B Winter's add all in Woodbine.
Christopher P. and Kari C. Hudnut; Robert A. Brown; $1; Lot 7 and pt Lots 8 & 9 Block 53 Woodbine.
Kyle and Randi Klaahsen; John A. and Juliana Hall; $1; Lot 15 and S1/2 Lot 16 Block 2 Woodlawn Woodbine.
SOL Enterprises LLC; Tony B. and Connie S. Casperson; $1; Parcel B NWSE 3-81-41.
Gregg A. Barrier et al.; Seth Michael Schroder; $1; SWSW 36-78-43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.