The Harrison County Planning & Zoning Committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to approve the zoning map amendment submitted by Rita Hammitt. The rezoning will change the zoning from A-1 to R-1 of 2 acres located in part of the SE corner of the SW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 79 North and Range 41 West. The Board of Supervisors will meet on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Any questions or comments may be mailed to the Planning & Zoning Administrator or emailed to mpitt@harrisoncountyia.org.
The Harrison County Planning & Zoning Committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to approve the zoning map amendment submitted by Randy Coenen. The rezoning will change the zoning from A-1 to R-1 of 2 acres located in part of the NE corner of the SE ¼ SE ¼ of Section 6, Township 80 North and Range 41 West. The Board of Supervisors will meet on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Any questions or comments may be mailed to the Planning & Zoning Administrator or emailed to mpitt@harrisoncountyia.org.
The Harrison County Planning & Zoning Committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to approve the zoning map amendment submitted by Stephen Axtell. The rezoning will change the zoning from A-1 to R-1 of 2 acres located in part of the SW ¼ NW ¼ of Section 28, Township 78 North and Range 44 West. The Board of Supervisors will meet on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Any questions or comments may be mailed to the Planning & Zoning Administrator or emailed to mpitt@harrisoncountyia.org.
