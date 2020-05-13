Harrison County – Payroll – Employees Gross Wage Report, 01/01/2019 to 12/31/2019 Correction May 13, 2020 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carroll Stephens was incorrectly listed at $90,458.65. The correct amount is $60,458.65. MVTN 5-13-20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Will you go out to eat when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted May 11 in Washington County? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back Top 10 Most Read Stories Deputies searching for driver, suspect vehicle in road rage incident Blair man wanted for first-degree sexual assault Click here for Washington County election results One person injured after being pinned in vehicle following accident near Fort Calhoun Guest Column: FCHS senior writes to not take things for granted, thanks those he won't Iowa takes first step to reopen economy BREAKING: Youth baseball and softball, HS weight room use may return in June Former BHS Bear Damon Jorgensen shares his D1 baseball experience Times Gone By: 'Female mentor proves successful' in 1968 Arlington High School graduation now virtual Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune
