David L Albers49,736.04
Emily R Allmon25,270.64
James M Andersen100.00
Lacey J Ardery27,266.29
Kathy J Baer66,543.63
Lance A Baldwin75.00
Connie J Ball100.00
Joanna L Barnard48,605.99
Gary W Barrineau27,166.33
Patsy A Beck75.00
Ronald J Bell75,054.50
Connie Betts50,514.46
Susan E Bonham65,902.57
Marilyn Y Boustead160.88
Bradley J Brake55,793.34
Jodi L Bruck14,286.11
Madelyn L Brunow34,526.08
John Burbridge150.00
Nicholas W Burkhart46,393.62
Dennis J Burmeister75.00
Jeremy A Butrick62,703.37
Mark L Carrigan48,730.73
Laurie L Christo25,076.80
Patricia A Chumbley42,533.55
Jeffrey L Clark25.00
Kimberly A Clark100.00
Shawna D Clark48,596.15
Amanda S Cleaver45,649.33
Dallas Clemens62,977.37
Nicholas C. Cleveland466.00
Randell J Cloyd51,480.68
Timothy J Collison49,136.01
Karla L Comfort9,667.20
Susan J Cooper50.00
Susan R Corrin28,972.80
Nancy L Cox48,595.99
Rachel A Cox7,796.87
Zachary Cox50,728.04
Kim M Crispin46,354.89
Dennis M Cunningham22,257.00
Amanda B Dady1,132.80
Philip B Davis4,961.15
Todd J Denton63,159.56
Daniel L Derengowski46,111.82
Andy E Dickinson46,119.63
Gary E Dickinson75.00
Lynn E Dickinson75.00
Kathy M Dirks48,595.88
Denise A Dobbs55,277.51
Brandon M Doiel68,926.91
Scott A Dollen75.00
Patrick J Dubas44,324.97
Matthew J Earlywine50.00
Steven L Earlywine73,282.93
Heather R Edney48,595.99
Connie L Ehlert50.00
Jamie J Ellison29,065.45
Anna M Evans75.00
Christina Fagan42,442.32
Carol A Farley175.00
Timothy D Faylor50,161.00
Jena G Ferguson11,042.95
Mitchell W Flaherty62,506.64
Mark A Flint75.00
Phyllis Fouts46,776.02
Nancy M Frazier1,041.00
Brittany N Freet17,376.67
Larry E Gardner10,380.72
Scott A Gebel46,093.63
Felicia B Geith10,016.88
Danny J Gibson19,674.00
Renee L Hack43,582.54
Gary J Hall100.00
Robert A Hall25.00
Laura R Hansen40,878.20
Russell L Hansen100.00
Gail L Hatcher Jr48,836.01
Patricia L Hazen40,588.40
Margie A Heffernan13,175.48
Jay D Heim75.00
Sharon E Heim75.00
William B Heim48,800.15
Jill M Higgins75.00
Nicolas J Hiller5,405.00
Rene R Hiller46,388.79
Robert E Hodge75.00
Teri L Hoffman41,979.84
Ammie R Hrabik-Sanger24,302.40
Eugene Jacobsen798.24
Charles J Johnsen178.00
Jay P Johnsen75.00
Nick S Johnsen50,079.51
Forrest H Johnson100.00
Randy L Jones40,161.40
Ryan G Kastner100.00
Craig Kelley75.00
Craig Kelley125.00
Heath Kelley46,759.87
Patricia D Kelley42,515.15
Marilyn S Kepford75.00
Duane A Klein75.00
Darin E Kline62,541.25
Lynn E Kline75.00
Garrett C Klutts62,665.33
Jason Knickman63,116.13
Ronald E Koenig75.00
Scottie R Krajicek46,292.27
Diane Kuhlman40,961.40
Russell E Lawrenson50.00
Elizabeth A Lenz48,595.95
Kristin E Leon9,431.80
Clarence W Leonard25.00
Gary M Lewis75.00
James M Lewis22,204.29
Myrna A Lightwine476.50
Brenda C Loftus60,754.91
Tammy C Love2,240.00
Kathy J Lundergard48,224.52
Gage P Lutz43,471.51
Mary J Lyman671.68
Michele L Mahoney25.00
Timothy R Mahoney25.00
Daniel W Marquardt42,637.78
Danny G Mathison75.00
Gene E McGinn75.00
Irene McGinn75.00
Kenneth L McIntosh75.00
Richard McIntosh200.00
Justin J McMurray58,270.22
Diane B Meeker652.41
Leigh A Meeker42,522.42
Tabitha L Melby41,462.00
Gina M Mendoza6,961.91
Rebekah Mether22,410.46
Cheryl M Meyer52,518.02
Galen Mikels40,994.40
Dillon Miller45,176.04
Leonard D Miller50.00
Hailey N Millsap879.45
Solomon R Mohn100.00
Hilary Moores100.00
Wanda F Moores200.00
Jennifer V Mumm75,478.53
Joshua E Murray41,693.68
Randy J Muxfeldt50,361.57
Deanna L Neil40,561.40
Scott S Nelson70,290.44
Tom E Niedermyer49,736.00
Michael D Oehler2,688.84
Richard E Ohl Jr62,550.51
Paul J Oldberg321.76
Myshell L Olds14,487.20
Larry P Oliver56,432.58
Warren L Oliver50.00
Terry L Oloff49,345.31
Jimmy A Olson Sr75.00
Lyla K Olson75.00
Seth I Parsons75.00
Kristina Pauley57,955.45
Megan L Pauley39,484.57
Maggie L Peasley6,407.89
Michael L Perkins75.00
Shane C Phillips48,336.00
Shelia K Phillips62,457.48
Chad E Pitt49,586.10
Matt Pitt54,087.24
Meranda J Pitt18,450.00
Thad M Pothast42,448.64
Jonah C Quick20,106.92
Samuel T Raine560.00
James A Rains25.00
Kristine A Rife48,081.90
Rolland Roberts448.60
Donald D Rodasky989.67
David J Roden14,497.00
Stacy L Salter31,827.60
Patrick Sears81,208.16
Lori L Seyler41,966.85
Peggy J Shearer75.00
Ricky L Shearer75.00
Jeffrey J Shelton75.00
Julie A Shelton75.00
Bradley T Sieck62,531.30
Brodie D Skinner5,577.50
Jennifer L Skinner27,216.40
Marty Skinner51,082.00
Anthony L Smith36,308.83
Arnold F Smith60,351.75
Jacqueline A Smith21,806.15
Kelsie D Smith5,285.24
Sharon K Smith15,232.11
Amy L Spencer24,186.00
Dwight R Spooner50.00
Thomas M Springhower100.00
Lynn A Stamp75.00
Carroll D Stephens90,458.65
Larry B Stevens50.00
Tanner M Stevens560.00
Dannielle E Stirtz35,479.32
Michael E Stolz75.00
Wendi M Story1,061.50
John L Straight35,853.01
Steven D Struble111,725.28
Linda L Stueve47,926.00
John J Sullivan75.00
Linda M Sullivan51,771.38
Lorie A Thompson62,442.48
Christian D Thoms50,264.32
Megan Tyler37,141.01
Karen J Uhlman36,535.24
Walter A Utman36,959.76
Byron J Vennink56,704.43
Duane V Wallis46,114.42
Sherrill A Webb43,491.02
Paul R Weber75.00
Michael A Weis49,192.36
Gary J Wenninghoff32,063.10
Ashley N West-Joons50,750.10
Shelly A Willard508.75
Bruce D Williams26,534.79
Ryan M Wohlers50,299.51
Sherry E Wohlers41,161.40
Marianne L Woodard51,872.21
Robert M Wright7,960.88
Randy L Zacharias25.00
Mark R Zack50,368.54
Ruth E Zahner75.00
MVTN 5-6-20
