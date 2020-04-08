Effective Monday, March 30, the Harrison County Landfill will no longer be open to “cash” customers. This means no loads of household or residential garbage will be taken at the landfill facility. Only garbage haulers and contractors with an active charge account will be allowed to dump.
Because of the COVID-10 coronavirus, the landfill facility is forced to operate on a day-to-day basis. Until the landfill is given an indication that the coronavirus concerns are decreasing, this no cash operational policy will remain in effect.
The Harrison County Landfill Commission hopes all customers remain safe and healthy and they hope to be able to lift the no cash policy as soon as possible.
Feel free to call the landfill at 712-644-3093 or 800-672-3093 for any questions or for phone numbers of any garbage haulers/contractors that may be able to help you during this no cash time frame.
Note: this policy has been in place for two weeks at all the other landfills in western Iowa. The Harrison County Landfill has been the last hold-out, but the commission feels there is no choice at this time but to implement this no cash policy.
