Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
Robert J. Katzenberger; Donelle L. Giboo; $20,000; N/A; N/A; Alimony Settlement.
Dustin L. Cleaver; Midstates Bank NA; $3,649.64; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Dalton W. Peterson; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Janie R. Gray; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Daric A. Ellison; LVNV Funding LLC; $1,148.94; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Anthony W. and Mary F. Salter; Agrifund LLC; $139,588.83; $185; N/A; Civil, Attorney Fees, Interest.
Daniel E. Mitchell; Midland Credit Management Inc.; $3,484.26; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Bryan E. Andersen; Midland Funding LLC; $562.73; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Courtney L. Loew; State of Iowa; $65; $60; $22.75; Criminal Complaint.
Keith E. Barnum; LF Noll Inc.; $730.99; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Clint A. Muldoon; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Jaime L. Jenkins; Accredited Collection Services Inc.; $1,112.68; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Colby J. Greenwood; Midwest Mechanical Services LLC; $20,000; N/A; N/A; Lien.
Rusty Blum; State of Iowa; $315; $100; SC; Criminal Complaint, 30 days in jail, six months probation, Attorney Fees.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost; SC = Service Charge.
