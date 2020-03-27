Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
Craig E. Christians; CitiBank NA; $2,046.77; N/A; N/A; Small Claims.
Jennifer L. Elliott; City of Missouri Valley; N/A; $90; N/A; Criminal Complaint one day in jail.
Todd M. Hatfield; State of Iowa; N/A; $351; N/A; Criminal Complaint, contempt probation violation 90 days in jail.
Nicole L. Hendren and Zachary T. Mahoney; Nebraska Furniture Mart; $2,849.50; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Barbara E. Hoff; Discover Bank; $6,162.03; CC; $6,162.03; Small Claims, Interest.
Kayla M. Kobes; State of Iowa; $1,250; $130; $447.50; Criminal Complaint one year probation 60 days in jail.
Tony J. Miller Jr.; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Tony J. Miller Jr.; State of Iowa; N/A; $100; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Tony J. Miller Jr.; State of Iowa; N/A; $120; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Tony J. Miller Jr.; State of Iowa; N/A; $120; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Tony J. Miller Jr.; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Emily J. Readman; State of Iowa; $1,250; $135; N/A; Criminal Complaint one year probation.
Wayne M. Smith; State of Iowa; $9,023.38; $100; N/A; Criminal Complaint Restitution.
Zachary J. Straney; State of Iowa; $1,250; $130; $228.75; Criminal Complaint 60 days in jail one year probation.
Lisa A. Ten Eyck; United Bank of Iowa; $690.43; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
