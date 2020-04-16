Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
Sebastin R. Obrien; State of Iowa; $100; $100; $35; Criminal Complaint.
Colby L. Sampson; State of Iowa; $750; $140; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Richard K. Sellers; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Richard K. Sellers; State of Iowa; $315; $100; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Julia Lynch; Donald H. Sondag; $1,200; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Dana Koch; State of Iowa; $100; $165; $35; Criminal Complaint.
Daniel D. Colton; State of Iowa; N/A; CC; N/A; Criminal Complaint Contempt 10 Days in jail, Attorney Fees.
John C. Holsapple; IA Dept of Human Services; $3,986.39; N/A; N/A; Probate.
Cassandra R. Ulmer; State of Iowa; $625; $100; SC; Criminal Complaint, Attorney Fees.
Gweneth J. Joseph; Autum M. Stahl; $109/month; CC; N/A; Child Support, Accrued support $654 ($10.90/month).
Gweneth J. Joseph; Autum M. Stahl; $109/month; CC; N/A; Child Support, Accrued support $654 ($10.90/month).
George R. McCoy; Credit Management Services Inc.; $1,218.17; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Micki L. Newton; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; $4,497.24; CC; N/A Small Claims, Interest.
Cheryl A. Perina; Midland Funding LLC; $1,447; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Troy D. Weelborg Sr.; State of Iowa; N/A; CC; N/A; Criminal Complaint Violation of Probation 21 days in jail, CC, Attorney Fees.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost; SC = Service Charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.