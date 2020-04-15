Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
Nicholas L. Dozier; State of Iowa; $747/month; N/A; N/A; Child Support.
Dondi R. Arrick; American Express National Bank; $10,728.66; CC; N/A; Civil.
Gregg L. Moore; Midland Funding LLC; $2,970.34; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Joshua C. Townsend; Credit Management Services Inc.; $2,676.74; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
William J. Herman; Credit Management Services Inc.; $2,182.63; CC; N/A ; Small Claims, Interest.
Jason T. Flick; Mikaela R. Colglazier; $308/month; CC; N/A; Child Support.
Corey A. Canny; Marissa J. Cihacek; $602/month; CC; N/A; Child Support.
Brian P. Hatterman; Veridian Credit Union; $23,335.09; CC; N/A; Civil, Interest, Accruing Costs.
Emily Dugdale; Credit Management Services Inc.; $4,035.39; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Austin J. Ehlers; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Robert A. Herman; Nebraska Furniture Mart; $1,666.85; CC; N/A ; Small Claims, Interest.
Christopher S. Hymiller; State of Iowa; $65; $60; $157.75; Criminal Complaint.
Christopher Lynch; Discover Bank; $1,758.93; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Brett A. Nuzum; State of Iowa; $65; $60; $22.75; Criminal Complaint.
Sebastin R. Obrien; State of Iowa; N/A; CC; N/A; Criminal Complaint, Attorney Fees if any.
Samantha Pauley; BCG Equities LLC; $4,662.87; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Kyle A. Pfouts; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Kyle A. Pfouts; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Garrett A. Sazama; LVNV Funding; $1,847.59; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest, minus $60 payment.
Susan M. Thomas; State of Iowa; $65; $60; $22.75; Criminal Complaint.
Gary G. Ward; State of Iowa; $315; $1,100; $135; Criminal Complaint two days in jail, Attorney Fees if any.
Marco C. Zappio; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
