Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
Tim V. Guill; American Express NA; $54,942.84; CC; N/A; Civil.
Terry L. R. Fleming Jr.; State of Iowa; N/A; $100; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Gary L. Baker Jr.; Keli King; $1,575/month; 1/2 CC; N/A; Child Support.
Eric D. Brosnahan; State of Iowa; $1,250; $100; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Kyle A. Pfouts; State of Iowa; N/A; CC; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Rachel L. Chapman and Paul C. Rockwell; Credit Acceptance Corporation; $5,510.88; CC; N/A; Civil, Interest, Accrued Interest $268.74.
Betsy Oloff; Credit Management Services Inc.; $9,729.26; $218.48; N/A; Civil, Interest, Pre-Judgment Interest $474.48.
Leandrea Haynes-Bowman; Credit Management Services Inc.; $1,101.51; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
James A. Harris; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Sierra B. and Tyler P. Jacobson; Jason E. Peterson; $6,500; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Sierra B. Jacobson; State of Iowa; $65; $60; $22.75; Criminal Complaint.
John J. Lapke; Moorhead Feed Supply LLC; $2,192.46; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Patrick M. O'Rourke; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Matthew L. Radke; State of Iowa; N/A; $100; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Shannon M. Rassel; Hauge Associates Inc.; $1,014.60; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Jaimee L. Rochholz; Jason D. Thompson; N/A; CC; N/A; Small Claims.
James E. Walker; State of Iowa; N/A; $100; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
