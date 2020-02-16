Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
In Rem (Parcel A S1/2 SE NW 13-79-43); Ditech Financial LLC; $212,118.08; CC; N/A; Foreclosure, Interest, Accruing Costs, Attorney Fees (Lapke, John J. and Kari A.).
Jill M. Madsen; Mark C. Madsen; $274.96/month; CC; N/A; Child Support.
Mark C. Madsen; Jill M. Madsen; $103.04/month; N/A; N/A; Child Support.
In Rem (SW SW 18-78-41); Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC; $231,887.60; CC; N/A; Foreclosure, Interest, All Costs of this action (Perelman, Elisha S. and Melissa L.).
Paul C. Hartmann; Capital One Bank USA NA; $8,785.93; CC; N/A; Civil, CC.
Mason Brock; William E. Cunard II; $1,000; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest Payments $50/month.
Dawson D. Casey; State of Iowa; $100; $60; $170; Criminal Complaint.
Craig E. Christians; CitiBank NA; $2,675.50; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Jerad M. Gappa; State of Iowa; $625; N/A; N/A; Criminal Complaint, two years in prison.
Kellie Gustafson; MM Finance LLC; $515; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Roger A. Kenkel; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
George F. Saunders; State of Iowa; $1,250; $100; $125; Criminal Complaint, Restitution, Attorney Fees and Expenses.
Rodney E. Tacner; Kurtis Pryor; $715.47; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
