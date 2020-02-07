Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
In Rem (Lot 2 & E12' Lot 3 exc N50' Block 60 TLCO's 3rd Missouri Valley); Bayview Loan Servicing LLC; $82,448.47; N/A; N/A; Foreclosure, Interest (Patricia L. Dozier Estate etal).
Dorothy Hildreth; Rose Vista Home Inc.; $57,990; CC; N/A; Civil, Interest.
Erika L. Brooks; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Jerry L. Caddell; State of Iowa; $1,875; CC; SC; Criminal Complaint, 30 Days in jail, Attorney Fees.
Jerry L. Caddell; State of Iowa; N/A; CC; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Rebecca S. Hartmann; CitiBank NA; $2,950; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Bart D. Hoss; State of Iowa; N/A; CC; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Ericka L. Orr; State of Iowa; N/A; CC; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Gary L. Redinbaugh; State of Iowa; $315; $100; $235.25; Criminal Complaint, Attorney Fees.
Timothy S. Speight; Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp.; $6,024.04; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
David M. Theisen; State of Iowa; $625; $130; N/A; Criminal Complaint, three days in jail, Attorney Fees.
Mark T. Armstrong; CitiBank NA; $2,451.74; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Tiffany A. Cleaver; City of Dunlap; $65; $95; $22.75; Criminal Complaint.
Chelsea L. Taylor; General Service Bureau Inc.; $5,741.74; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
