Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
Taresa L. Burns; State of Iowa; $65; $60; $147.75; Criminal Complaint.
Melissa K. Hardy; General Collection Company; $191.78; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Jenifer L. Miller; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Victor H. Wright; State of Iowa; $65; $120; $22.75; Criminal Complaint.
Victor H. Wright; State of Iowa; $65; $155; $147.75; Criminal Complaint.
Dustin Cleaver; Amanda Cleaver; $490/month; CC; N/A; Dissolution, Child Support.
Jeffrey M. Cochran; State of Iowa; N/A; CC; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Jeffrey M. Cochran; State of Iowa; N/A; $130; $135; Criminal Complaint, two days in jail.
Samantha R. Spencer; Accredited Collection Service Inc.; $1,140.65; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Barbara E. Hoff; Bank of America NA; $4,217.28; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Gregg L. Moore; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; $1,906.05; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Gary L. Redinbaugh; Capital One Bank USA NA; $5,605.68; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Jesse J. Smith; State of Iowa; N/A; $100; $65; Criminal Complaint, Probation Violation, 30 days in jail.
Anthony C. William Jr.; State of Iowa; $315; N/A; N/A; Criminal Complaint, two days in jail.
Keith S. Armstrong; State of Iowa; N/A; $60.16; N/A; Child Support/Contempt.
In Rem (Lot 5 BK 23 Willow Park, Missouri Valley); Idaho Housing & Finance Association; $55,020.79; $285; N/A; Foreclosure, Attorney Fees $1,850, CC (Lettie A. Hansen Estate).
Phillip and Stephanie J. Rangel; Forsythe Finance LLC; $9,700.36; CC; N/A; Civil, Interest.
Reeves Trucking Inc.; Forsythe Finance LLC; $11,360.11; N/A; N/A; Civil, Interest.
Emily J. Bowder; State of Iowa; N/A; $100; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Jermaine Decker; State of Iowa; $625; $100; $35; Criminal Complaint, 20 days in jail.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
