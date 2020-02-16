Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
Troy D. Marasco; Dakota M. Costanzo; $377/month; 1/2 CC; N/A; Child Support, Cash Medical $50/month.
Blake R. Cummings; State of Iowa; $116/month; CC; N/A; Child Support, Accrued Support $348 ($11.60/month).
Gerald D. Mahoney; State of Iowa; $245/month; CC; N/A; Child Support, Cash Medical $135/month, Genetic Testing $97.50.
In Rem (Lots 4 & 5 BK 106 Grassland 2nd Missouri Valley); Bank of America; NA; $48,131.18; $235; N/A; Foreclosure, Interest, Attorney Fees $2,450 (Millie Butcher et al).
AAA Advantage Bail Bonds; State of Iowa; $2,000; N/A; N/A; Criminal Complaint Forfeited Bond.
Kalista A. Beebe; State of Iowa; $200; $242.18; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Danny J. Shannon; State of Iowa; $1,250; $100; $447.50; Criminal Complaint, Attorney Fees all to be paid within 120 days, 90 days in jail, one year probation.
Jack A. Tacner; State of Iowa; $1,000; $130; N/A; Criminal Complaint Forfeited Bond.
Jack A. Tacner; State of Iowa; $2,000; CC; N/A; Criminal Complaint Forfeited Bond.
William E. Waldt Jr.; State of Iowa; $50; $60; $152.50; Criminal Complaint.
Charles D. Nichols; State of Iowa; $625; $130; N/A; Criminal Complaint 30 days in jail to be served in Pottawattamie County, Fine suspended, Attorney Fees, pay plan.
Joshua K. Rose; Community Bank; $3,095.10; $95; N/A; Small Claims, Interest, Attorney Fees.
Kristin K. Hoden; Brandon J. Wallis; $383.53/month; N/A; N/A; Child Support.
Brandon J. Wallis; Kristin K. Hoden; $571.07/month; N/A; N/A; Child Support.
Gary D. Boehler; State of Iowa; $315; $100; $310.25; Criminal Complaint.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
