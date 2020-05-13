Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
Albert J. (no surname given) Sr.; State of Iowa; $104/month; CC; N/A; Child Support, Accrued Support $728 ($10.40/month).
Dawn M. Jackson; Accredited Collection Service Inc.; $1,620.20; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Brock E. Kuhlman; State of Iowa; N/A; $120; N/A; Criminal Complaint, one night in jail.
Johnathan J. Flora; State of Iowa; $50/month; CC; N/A; Child Support, Accrued Support $200 ($5/month).
Hank W. Crowder; State of Iowa; N/A; $100; N/A; Criminal Complaint.
Patrick S. M. Chol; State of Iowa; $1,875; $130; $816.25; Criminal Complaint, 14 days in jail, 120 days to pay, Attorney Fees if any.
Christina M. Heinen; City of Missouri Valley; $65; $60; $22.75; Criminal Complaint.
Shaun C. Burley; Justin C. Pierce; $525/month; N/A; N/A; Child Support, Cash Medical Support $40/month.
Samantha M. Bonham; AAA Collections Inc.; $305; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
