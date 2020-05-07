Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
David C. Czarnecki; Teresa Czarnecki; $520.02/month; CC; N/A; Child Support, Property Settlement $13,224.20 due within 90 days of decree.
Brent E. Ott; Cavalry SPV I LLC; $8,367.26; CC; N/A; Civil, Interest.
Jeffrey S. Gundersen; Supreme Court Clerk; $150; N/A; N/A; Bill of Costs.
Donald and Brian Briggs; Veridian Credit Union; $1,563.79; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Angilena Elliott; Credit Management Services Inc.; $3,093.87; $58.28; N/A; Civil, Prejudgment Interest $314.38, Attorney Fees $314.38, Interest, Increased Costs.
Amy J. Lager; State of Iowa; $195; $100; $68.25; Criminal Complaint.
Ami M. Regalado; Credit Management Services Inc.; $2,662.69; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Blanche E. Warren; CitiBank NA; $1,613.38; CC; N/A; Small Claims.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
