Harrison County Home and Public Health Department, in conjunction with CHI Health Missouri Valley, are actively working to flatten the curve while preparing to identify, isolate, and treat COVID-19 patients.
“We want to assure the community we are closely monitoring all the latest developments. We are in contact with state authorities, as well as the CDC, in addition to the local health care providers in our county. We are following the latest guidance and are disseminating that information community-wide,” says Brain Brake, director, HCHPH.
“This has been an incredibly fluid situation with information and guidance changing daily. Our staff, along with Harrison County Emergency Management, has been working around the clock to get the most up-to-date information to all sectors of the community. CHI Health Missouri Valley has been an instrumental partner in furthering those ends,” added Brake.
HCHPH is currently working on preparations to launch an online COVID-19 information portal. By visiting the health department’s website, residents will have access to the most recent information on positive cases, health guidance, school news, and information for specific businesses and cities.
At CHI Health Missouri Valley, safety of patients, employees, and providers is the highest priority according to Jonathan Moe, hospital president.
“Our team trains for health care emergencies year-round and treats infectious disease on a regular basis,” said Moe. “We’re ready for any potential patients who seek care in our facility. We’re here to help.”
CHI Health Missouri Valley has not experienced major disruption in securing medical supplies, including personal protective gear for its staff. As an added benefit, the hospital has access to additional resources from CHI Health’s 15-hospital system.
“CHI Health, spanning from Kearney, Neb., to Corning, has the capacity to house an additional 2,000 patients,” says Moe.
Identified by the state of Nebraska, two dedicated COVID-19 medical units to combat patient surge will be operational April 1 at CHI Health Midlands, Papillion, Neb., and CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln, Neb.
However, according to Moe, there is a finite number to all resources from human to man-made. That’s why flattening the curve, not overwhelming the nation’s health care system all at once, is critical.
“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 keeps our patient loads manageable and allows time for testing and research for treatments,” says Moe.
Like many in the nation, CHI Health Missouri Valley has reduced potential exposures by further securing their facility during the pandemic.
“Hospitalized patients are particularly susceptible to outside germs. If your visit to the hospital is discretionary, we ask during the pandemic you stay home,” says Moe. “Facetime and other apps can help you stay in touch with your loved ones, billing questions can be handled over the phone, and through VirtualCare, some doctor’s visits can be conducted via video chat.”
Non-urgent procedures and surgeries have been postponed, allowing the hospital to not only protect its workforce and patients, but help conserve vital medical supplies.
“I’m very proud of our team and our organization and the way they have rallied to meet this challenge. We have been planning and working tirelessly to ensure our community stays safe. But it takes everyone to prevent the spread,” said Moe. “Social distancing, washing our hands, staying home, that’s how we are going to beat this.”
For those who think they are at risk for COVID-19, CHI Health Missouri Valley recommends their two-step help line process initiated by visiting www.CHIhealth.com, or a call to an individual primary care provider to discuss next steps.
When possible, concerning medical care for COVID-19, calling ahead is encouraged to limit exposure.
During the pandemic, 24/7 provider consultations and prescriptions for minor illnesses are available for free through CHI Health Virtual Care via phone at 1 (844) 355-2273 or video chat at www.chihealth.com/virtualcare.
