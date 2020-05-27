Two adult males between the ages of 41-60 are the latest positive cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County.
According to a May 19 press release from Harrison County Home and Public Health, an adult male from Woodbine became the 18th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Harrison County and is currently in isolation at home while experiencing mild symptoms. This case is not travel related, and no one outside of the subject’s home has been deemed at risk of exposure.
HCHPH announced the 19th case on Sunday, May 24, in a Facebook post. The male is isolating at home and an investigation is ongoing.
The first 17 cases in Harrison County have been released from public health monitoring.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, coughing, and shortness of breath.
HCHPH urges any individuals experiencing these symptoms to call their health care provider before being seen in the office.
All residents are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, specifically if you are even mildly ill.
Citizens are further urged to send just one individual on essential errands, such as groceries and medicine.
Coughs and sneezes should be covered with a tissue, elbow, or upper arm, and everyone is encouraged to wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
For up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, visit Iowa Department of Public Health at coronavirus.iowa.gov, or for specific data about Harrison County or resources, visit harrisoncovid19.com.
