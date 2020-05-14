Harrison County Farm Bureau awards scholarships annually to area students who are pursuing a degree, majoring in agriculture, nursing or education.
Recently, the HCFB scholarship committee awarded a total of $2,000 in scholarships to three Harrison County students. The 2020 scholarship recipients are Kelsi Stamp of Persia, Mason Shearer of Mondamin, and Morghan Herman of Missouri Valley.
Stamp will be graduating from Tri-Center High School and plans to attend college at Northwest Missouri State University and major in Ag Business with a minor in Agronomy. She is the daughter of Harrison County Farm Bureau members Lynn and Sheralyn Stamp.
Shearer will be graduating from West Harrison High School and plans to attend college at Northeast Community College and major in Agribusiness. He is the son of Harrison County Farm Bureau members Travis and Janet Shearer.
Herman will be graduating from Missouri Valley High School and plans to attend college and major in Agriculture Education. She is the daughter of Harrison County Farm Bureau members Brad and Carey Herman.
Harrison County Farm Bureau Board President Mike Dickinson spoke on behalf of the board and scholarship committee, “Congratulations to our county scholarship award winners. We look forward to helping you grow through furthering your education. The agriculture of tomorrow needs leaders like you!”
