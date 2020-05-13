The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many Iowans, including the most basic need of food security.
To assist with the spike in demand at local food banks, the Harrison County Farm Bureau is donating $250 to Food Bank for the Heartland, earmarked for Harrison County Food Pantry, to help feed the need for Iowans who are impacted by this unprecedented time.
“As farmers, we take pride in providing safe, healthy food and now more than ever we know our local communities are in need,” said Harrison County Farm Bureau President Mike Dickinson. “Our Farm Bureau board is more than people who grow crops and raise livestock—we’re community members first, and we know we all have to take care of each other.”
With the closings of many businesses in the state and many Iowans out of work, the Iowa Food Bank Association has seen up to four times the number of new requests for food assistance since the pandemic began. Food Bank for the Heartland has seen similar impacts in the Harrison County area.
In addition to the donation made by Harrison County Farm Bureau, Iowa Farm Bureau has agreed to match all Iowa county Farm Bureaus that participate with an Iowa Food Pantry donation, which will be earmarked for each county participating. This is in addition to a $100,000 donation to the Iowa Food Bank Association by Iowa Farm Bureau earlier this month.
