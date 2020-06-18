4-H, FFA shows, exhibits may continue
The Harrison County Fair Board announced Thursday that the 2020 Harrison County Fair is canceled.
All fair activities, including entertainment, vendors, displays and grandstand events will resume in 2021.
Input was gathered from Harrison County Home & Public Health, Harrison County Emergency Management and CHI Health Officials before the decision was made.
“After a long meeting, we made the tough decision with recommendations from medical professionals, and due to the recent increase of local COVID-19 cases.” Fair Manager Judy Holcombe said. “We still want to reward the kids for what they have been doing all year, while keeping our gatherings to a minimum.”
Harrison County Fair Board has permitted the use of their facilities to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Harrison County program to proceed with 4-H/FFA shows and exhibits.
The Harrison County Extension office is looking forward to giving youth the opportunity to exhibit their projects, showcasing their hard work and skills. Shows and exhibits will be limited to the families of the participants.
For more information, visit the Harrison County Extension website or contact Fair Board President Rodney Plath at 712-269-2961.
