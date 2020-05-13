The Harrison County Board of Supervisors is considering abandonment and vacation of the County’s interest in two existing easements described as follows:
(Beebeetown Shed Easement)
Commencing at a point 422 feet West and 33 feet South of the NE corner of the NE ¼ NW ¼ Section 35 – T78N-R43W of the 5th P.M., Harrison County, Iowa thence South a distance of 40 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing South 70 feet; thence west 110 feet; thence North 70 feet; thence East 110 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said tract contains 0.18 acres more or less. (Ref. Book 512, page 89 Harrison County Recorder)
(Troy Trail)
Beginning at a point on the center of a County road known as Troy Trail approximately 3,636 feet north of the centerline of 194th Street and coincident to the extended north right of way of a County road known as Union Lane in the SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; and running thence northerly and easterly along the center of said Troy Trail; and terminating at a point approximately 33 feet south of the NW corner of the NW ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; be vacated; retaining 0.5 miles of public roadway east of the west ¼ corner of Section 15-T80N-R41W. Note: Said vacation contains 2.0 acres more or less in the NW ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; 1.0 acres more or less in the NE ¼ SW ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; 1.0 acres more or less in the SW ¼ SE¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; 0.20 acres more or less in the NE ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; and 1.53 acres more or less in the SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W.
The Board will hear comments for and against the proposed vacations in a public hearing scheduled at their regular meeting on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Office, 2nd floor of the Courthouse, Logan, Iowa.
Additional information is available from the Office of the County Engineer, 301 North 6th Avenue, Logan, IA 51546, telephone (712)-644-3140.
