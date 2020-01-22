Harrison County Democratic Chairman Jan Creasman announced the following locations of the upcoming Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3. Caucuses will start promptly at 7 p.m. Please arrive early for registration.
• Precinct #1 – City of Little Sioux and Little Sioux Township – Little Sioux City Hall, 407 First St., Little Sioux.
• Precinct #2 – City of Pisgah, Allen and Jackson Townships – Loess Hills Visitor’s Center, 206 Polk Ave., Pisgah.
• Precinct #3 – City of Dunlap, Douglas and Harrison Townships – Boyer Valley High School (gym entrance), 1102 Iowa Ave., Dunlap
• Precinct #4 – City of Mondamin, Morgan and Raglan Townships – Mondamin Community Center, 200 Maple St., Mondamin.
• Precinct #5 – City of Magnolia, Calhoun and Magnolia Townships – Harrison County Courthouse, second floor, 111 N. Second Ave., Logan.
• Precinct #6 – Boyer and Lincoln Townships – Sacred Heart Parish Center, 704 Normal St., Woodbine.
• Precinct #7 – City of Woodbine – Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St., Woodbine.
• Precinct #8 – City of Modale; Cincinnati, Clay, Taylor Townships – United Methodist Church, 108 E Haley St., Modale.
• Precinct #9 – Jefferson and LaGrange Townships – Harrison County Courthouse Annex, 118 N. Second Ave., Logan
• Precinct #10 – City of Logan – Harrison County Courthouse third floor, 111 N. Second Ave., Logan.
• Precinct #11 – St. John Township – Missouri Valley High School Junior High Gym, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley.
• Precinct #12 – City of Missouri Valley – Missouri Valley High School, High School Gym, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley.
• Precinct #13 – City of Persia; Cass, Union, and Washington Townships – Persia Fire Hall, 3833 296th St., Persia.
The caucuses will start promptly at 7 p.m. Arrive early for registration. For more information, contact Jan Creasman at 712-647-2962.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.