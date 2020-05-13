Harrison County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed another case of COVID-19 in Harrison County on Monday, May 4.
According to the news release, the individual is a female between the ages of 18 and 40, and she is currently hospitalized in isolation.
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus on Tuesday, April 28, or Wednesday, April 29, at Empower Family Wellness, located at 202 E. Seventh St. in Logan is reminded to follow self-isolation guidelines for 14 days from the potential exposure.
On April 28, the The Iowa Department of Public Health and Harrison County Public Health confirmed a COVID-19 case of a man between the ages of 41 and 60 years that was not travel related. This individual’s location has not been announced. He was isolating at home at the time of the press release. All contacts who have been identified at-risk have been notified.
The previous 15 cases have all been released from public health monitoring, according to the press release.
During self-isolation, individuals who may have been exposed are urged to monitor for symptoms of the virus.
Those symptoms include a cough, a fever of 100.4 or greater, and shortness of breath.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call their health care provider for further instructions and to determine if testing should occur.
This case brings the count in Harrison County to 17, with two cases currently being monitored and 15 previous cases released from public health monitoring.
Harrison County residents are encouraged to stay home as much as possible, leaving solely for essential reasons, such as groceries and medications, and then sending just one person on essential errands.
Anyone experiencing any symptoms of illness, even mild symptoms that would not normally impact activity, should remain home.
As always, residents are urged to cover coughs and sneezes with tissue or an elbow/upper arm, wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, and clean and disinfect often-touched surfaces daily.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at coronavirus.iowa.gov, or visit www.harrisoncovid19.com for Harrison County specific information.
