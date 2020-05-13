The Harrison County Courthouse will remain closed to foot traffic by the public, but offices can be contacted by telephone or email.
The Harrison County Treasurer has a drop box available for property tax payments and vehicle registrations located between the double doors on the west side of the courthouse (parking lot side) during office hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday.
Due to the courthouse roof project, the drop box may be located outside of the building.
“Thank you to our citizens for their understanding during this challenging time,” said Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham.
