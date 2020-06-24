The Harrison County courthouse will remain closed to the public through Thursday, July 2, following a discussion with Harrison County Home & Public Health Administrator Brad Brake, though offices are available to the public by appointment only.
The discussion at the Board of Supervisors’ June 11 meeting centered around safety of the public, as well as Harrison County employees; however, the additional five cases confirmed recently were also noted.
During this extended “soft opening,” all offices should resume regular business hours; however, doors will remain locked and each office will have plexi-glass shields at each counter.
Patrons are encouraged to wear cloth masks and use the hand sanitizer in each office.
Additionally, elected officials and department heads will continue following recommended practices, which include:
• Each elected official or department head will decide how many customers will be assisted at any one time, and the number of staff on duty to serve patrons.
• Department heads will determine employee mask criteria and all counters, door knobs, and other surfaces will be wiped down with disinfectant periodically.
The Board of Supervisors will review these measures at their regular meeting on Thursday, July 2.
**Sidebar**
Harrison County Courthouse contacts. These are the offices inside the courthouse. For information regarding offices at other locations, visit www.harrisoncountyia.org.
• Assessor – Brenda Loftus – 712-644-3101 – assessor@harrisoncountyia.org
• Auditor – Susan Bonham – 712-644-2401 – sbonham@harrisoncountyia.org
• GIS Mapping – Jeremy Butrick – 712-644-1324 – gis@harrisoncountyia.org
• Recorder – Lorie Thompson – 712-644-2545 – lthomp@harrisoncountyia.org
• Treasurer – Shelia Phillips – 712-644-2750 – treasurer@harrisoncountyia.org
• Driver’s License – 712-644-2371 – driverslicense@harrisoncountyia.org
• Motor Vehicle – 712-644-2144 – motorvehicle@harrisoncountyia.org
