The Harrison County Courthouse will now be closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County courthouse offices will remain staffed and will be able to answer any telephone calls during normal business hours. There will be a drop box located at the courthouse west entrance between the doors for property tax and motor vehicle payments.
County officials apologize for the inconvenience, but the safety of the public and employees is important.
