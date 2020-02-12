Small Claims
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb., vs. William Joseph Herman, Missouri Valley. Medical services.
Midland Credit Management, Des Moines, vs. Thomas Kinart, Missouri Valley. Failure to make payments on credit card account.
BCG Equites, Brookfield, Wisc., vs. Samantha Pauley, Pisgah. Default on credit card account.
HARRISON COUNTY TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Jan. 23-29, 2020
Speeding
Danny Jo Shannon, Missouri Valley; Kaitlyn Tietsort, Missouri Valley; Jed Gilbert Stoysich Kyle, Missouri Valley;
Cherise Donell Walters, Dow City; Nathan Adam Barry, Woodbine.
Seatbelt
Danny Jo Shannon, Missouri Valley; Nicholas James Riza, Missouri Valley.
Other Violations
Trisha K. Ellison, Woodbine, failure to maintain control;
Austin Zaiser, Logan, operating non-registered vehicle;
Amy Rice, Magnolia, operating non-registered vehicle;
Dawn Michelle Theisen, Missouri Valley, failure to provide proof of insurance;
Dawson Donald Casey, Missouri Valley, failure to provide proof of insurance;
Stacy C. Collier, Missouri Valley, open container;
Nathan Lee Harvey, Woodbine, failure to maintain control;
Morris Craig Diffin, Dunlap, failure to maintain control;
Aaron Albert, Mondamin, purchase of alcohol by minor;
Cody Neill, Mondamin, failure to maintain control;
Tyler William Heilig, Blencoe, operating non-registered vehicle;
Sydney Lynn Sherer, Pisgah, too dark of window, windshield;
Kesha Marie Langford, Missouri Valley, expired registration;
Dawn Michelle Theisen, Missouri Valley, operation without registration.
