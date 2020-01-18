Small Claims
CitiBank, Des Moines, vs. Mark Heffernan, Missouri Valley. Default on credit card balance.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb. vs. Steven Whetstone, Pisgah. Unpaid medical services.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb. vs. Angela Mahoney, Missouri Valley. Unpaid medical services.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb. vs. Mathew Lewis, Missouri Valley. Unpaid medical services.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb. vs. Jacqueline Hughes, Missouri Valley. Unpaid medical services.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb. vs. Cody Mahoney, Dunlap. Unpaid medical services.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb. vs. Nicholas Pleas, Council Bluffs. Unpaid medical services.
HARRISON COUNTY TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Dec. 26, 2019 – Jan. 1, 2020
Speeding
Deanna Swenson, Woodbine; Eric Freihage, Pisgah; Jessica Brooks, Logan; Monica Lorenzen, Dunlap;
Evert Colunga, Missouri Valley; Miranda Pleas, Missouri Valley; Richard Mlnarik, Mondamin;
Brenda Lea Anderson, Missouri Valley; Charles Lee Mabbitt, Woodbine; Cheryl Denise Lohse Johnson, Missouri Valley;
Bryant Duane Hatcher, Pisgah; Debra Lawrence, Missouri Valley.
Seatbelt
Rodney Wayne Leonard, Logan; Alexandria Marie Tschudy, Woodbine.
Other Violations
Sara Ann Tacey, Missouri Valley, failure to provide proof of insurance;
Alexandria Marie Tschudy, Woodbine, failure to provide proof of insurance;
Dawn Michelle Theisen, Missouri Valley, failure to provide proof of insurance;
Jay Douglas Heim, Logan, failure to obey traffic control signal;
Lisa Marie Buford, Logan, failure to obey traffic control signal;
Dawn Michelle Theisen, Missouri Valley, operation without registration.
