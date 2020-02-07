Small Claims
LVNV Funding, Plymouth, Minn., vs. Norman Eric Torgerson, Woodbine. Failure to make payment on credit card account.
LVNV Funding, Plymouth, Minn., vs. Renee Nawanna, Dunlap. Failure to make payment on credit card account.
LVNV Funding, Plymouth, Minn., vs. Garrett Sazama, Missouri Valley. Failure to make payment on credit card account.
LVNV Funding, Plymouth, Minn., vs. Heidi Rigg, Modale. Failure to make payment on credit card account.
LVNV Funding, Plymouth, Minn., vs. Gregg Moore, Missouri Valley. Failure to make payment on credit card account.
Midland Funding, West Des Moines, vs. Stephanie Shepard, Missouri Valley. Failure to make payment on credit card account.
One Main Financial Group, LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Pamela Lynn Christians, Logan. Failure to make payments on loan.
LVNV Funding, Plymouth, Minn., vs. Angela Sazama, Missouri Valley. Failure to make payments on credit card account.
Harrison County Traffic Violations
Jan. 16-22, 2020
Speeding
Morgan BreAnn Fairchild, Pisgah; Joshua Scott Long, Woodbine; Stephanie Lee Witt, Logan;
Andrew John Stephens, Logan; Lori Jean Hutcheson Woody, Logan; Joseph A. Vetro, Logan; Ben E. Andersen, Dunlap.
Seatbelt
Henry Jerry Meeves, Dunlap; Jacob Samuel Allyn, Onawa.
Other Violations
Brittney Nicole Griffith, Woodbine, operating non-registered vehicle;
Jeffrey Louis Bechen, Missouri Valley, too dark of window, windshield;
Donald Charles Benjamin, Dunlap, failure to obey stop or yield sign;
Susann Ashley O’Banion, Logan, operation without registration card;
Richard Harley Smith, Dunlap, failure to have valid driver’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.