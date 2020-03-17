Small Claims
LVNV Funding, Plymouth, Minn., vs. Andrew Taylor, Woodbine. Failure to make payment on account.
UNI-Fund, LLC, Golden Valley, Minn., vs. Becca Clark, Missouri Valley. Failure to make payments on credit card account.
Midland Funding, West Des Moines, vs. Susan McDunn, Missouri Valley. Failure to make payments on account.
HARRISON COUNTY TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS: Feb. 20-26, 2020
Speeding
David Nicodemus Kavas, Moorhead; Matthew Gregory McLaughlin, Modale; Richard W. Thomsen, Logan;
David Joseph Caruso, Missouri Valley; Jennifer Marie Felix, Woodbine; Michelle Elaine Griffin, Mindin;
Ginger Gayle Geise, Logan; Matthew Alan Allen, Woodbine; Lane William Pitt, Dunlap;
Ryan Lee Greenwood, Blair, Neb.; David Joseph Caruso, Missouri Valley; Chrystina Elizajane Winchell, Crescent.
Seatbelt
Patricia Kay MacHolda Kolb, Missouri Valley; Alex Robert Leinen, Persia; Deana Louise Swenson, Woodbine;
Michael Heffernan, Dunlap; Caleb Livengood, Missouri Valley.
Other Violations
Kaylee D. Wood, Missouri Valley, operating non-registered vehicle;
David Nicodemus Kavas, Moorhead, operating non-registered vehicle;
Clay Max Wilkens, Missouri Valley, too dark of window, windshield;
Jeffrey James Simpson, Onawa, operating motor vehicle without registration card;
Michael Stephen Oehler, Missouri Valley, unsafe passing;
Joshua J. Pleskac, Missouri Valley, maximum width on vehicle;
David Jason Kirby, Logan, operation without registration;
Dawn Michelle Theisen, Missouri Valley, operation without registration;
Curtis Otto Malone, Dow City, official traffic control device;
David Nicodemus Kavas, Moorhead, failure to obey stop or yield sign;
Michael Foutch, Logan, expired registration;
Becky Sue Summerfield, Woodbine, expired registration;
Eric Eugene Beckner, Missouri Valley, expired registration;
Don Matthew Bernard, Modale, failure obey stop or yield sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.