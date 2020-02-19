Small Claims
LVNV Funding, Plymouth, Minn., vs. Rosanne Byers, Missouri Valley. Failure to make payments on credit card account.
CJ Futures, Missouri Valley, vs. Rashell Gibbons, Missouri Valley. Services rendered.
Capitol One Bank, Golden Valley, Minn., vs. James Lake, Logan. Failure to make payments on credit card account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Des Moines, vs. Mikl’l Newton, Woodbine. Default on credit card account.
HARRISON COUNTY TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2020
Speeding
Jonathan Matthew Chlupacek, Little Sioux; Nicholas Leo Haynes, Missouri Valley; Krista Lyn Utman, Modale;
Lacey Sue Maroney, Ute; Jacob Everett Winchester, Missouri Valley.
Seatbelt
Michelle May Thorpe, Missouri Valley; Michael Lee Trosper, Missouri Valley; David Wayne Brown, Missouri Valley.
Other Violations
Paige Berniece Lary, Woodbine, failure to maintain control;
Paige Berniece Lary, Woodbine, no valid driver’s license;
Ronald D. Buchanan, Mondamin, failure to obey traffic control device;
Diane Kathleen Swanson, Onawa, operating without registration;
Diana Lynn Roberts, Missouri Valley, no driver’s license;
Jeffrey Alan Miller, Missouri Valley, failure to obey stop or yield sign;
Tylor Jerome Forbes, Moorhead, expired registration;
Brandon Daniel Kuhlman, Woodbine, following too close;
Robert R. Arbaugh, Magnolia, expired registration;
Philip Kenkel, Woodbine, expired registration;
Timothy Leroy Wilson, Logan, expired registration.
