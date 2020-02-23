Small Claims
General Service Bureau, Omaha, Neb., vs. Timothy Eugene Williams, Logan. Itemized statement.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb., vs. George R. McCoy, Missouri Valley. Medical services.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb., vs. Emily Dugdale, Missouri Valley. Medical services.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb., vs. Larry Sheets, Logan. Medical services.
Credit Management Services, Grand Island, Neb., vs. Aaron Kessel, Modale. Medical services.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, vs. Brian Briggs, Missouri Valley. Delinquent payment on credit card account.
Kurtis Pryor, Woodbine, vs. Ashley Berry, Woodbine. Rent past due, unpaid services.
HARRISON COUNTY TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Feb. 6-12, 2020
Speeding
Gary Lee Stewart, Woodbine; Madison Ann Lautrup, Modale; Steven Wegner, Panama, Jamie Jean Lapke, Logan.
Seatbelt
Joshua Charles Townsend, Missouri Valley; Brian Lee Riessen, Defiance; Andrew Lee Adams, Logan.
Other Violations
Victor Velaquez, Missouri Valley, failure to provide financial liability coverage;
Shawn Michael Welch, Missouri Valley, employee providing tobacco, vaping products to minors;
Ray Dean Gorden, Arion, texting, using mobile phone while operating;
Christopher R. Gilpin, Missouri Valley, no driver’s license;
Keith Thompson, Logan, expired registration.
