On Wednesday, May 6, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing public campgrounds across the state to open beginning Friday, May 8, provided COVID-19 social distancing restrictions are in place. Rental cabins remain closed at this time through May 18.
The campgrounds at the Willow Lake Recreation Area near Woodbine and Schaben Park near Dunlap will open 8 a.m. on Friday, May 8, on a first-come, first-served basis (sites cannot be occupied before that time). All latrines, shower houses and restrooms, playgrounds, and playscapes will remain CLOSED until further notice.
It is highly recommended that camping units be self-contained. Water and electricity are available in the campground. Campsites are to be occupied by registered campers only, and family-no extra visitors or large groups will be allowed.
Park visitors and campers are expected to maintain social distancing of six feet, proper hygiene, and limit groups to no more than 10 people.
Due to bridge construction on Easton Trail, the Harrison County Conservation Board recommends the following detour on blacktop roads for campers. Take Highway 30 north to stoplights in Logan, then west on Highway 127 to Magnolia, north on Laredo Avenue (L23) to Easton Trail, and then east to Willow Lake.
All HCCB buildings will remain closed to the public, including offices, Willow Lake Nature Center, and Harrison County Historical Village/Iowa Welcome Center. Outdoor recreation opportunities are available with fishing, hiking, boating, turkey hunting, and picnicking. No swimming is allowed at Willow Lake until swim ropes are put out.
For more information or questions, call HCCB at 712-647-2785 or check updates on Facebook or HarrisonCountyParks.org.
