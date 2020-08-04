The Harrison County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Harrison County.
As part of this fall grant cycle, $82,900 is available to support Harrison County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Sept. 1.
Of the total funds, $7,850 is restricted to the community of Missouri Valley, $1,950 is designated to the community of Pisgah, $4,650 is allocated to the community of Woodbine, $2,350 is available for charitable purposes in northern Harrison County, and $66,100 will support projects throughout the county, which includes $15,655 for projects focused on wildlife parks, conservation, and other outdoor recreation.
Beginning July 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Harrison County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.
Only organizations providing services in Harrison County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) Public Charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.
The Harrison County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Harrison County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact on, and in, Harrison County.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, for Fall 2020, the Harrison County Community Foundation will entertain requests for program and operating support, in addition to the historic focus on items of permanence.
These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Harrison County Community Foundation donors. To inquire about donating to the Harrison County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Harrison County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Harrison County Community Foundation are Chair, Treva Block of Dunlap; Vice Chair, Mike Carson of Pisgah; Secretary/Treasurer, Ragene Darling of Logan; Barbara Oliver of Logan; Noel Sherer of Woodbine; Jay Smith of Missouri Valley; and Kerry Stueve of Missouri Valley.
Please contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Tess Houser (tess@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October Board meeting with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.
