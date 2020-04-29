A & L Hydrolics; Outside Repair Service, 425.02
ADP; Service Contracts, 44.24
Agriland FS, 809.13
American Underground Supply; Engineering Services, 312.98
APCO International; Miscellaneous, 213.00
Lacey J Ardery; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
AT&T, 202.15
Atco International; Lubricants,694.50
BankCard Center; Miscellaneous, 773.57
Barco; Safety Items, 370.77
Baum Hydraulics; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 155.38
Teresa J Beegle; Employee Mileage, 76.76
Ron Bell; Safety Items, 199.01
Connie Betts; Telephone, 25.00
Bi-State Motor Parts; Engineering Services, 196.08
Bi-State Motor Parts; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 299.73
Bi-State Motor Parts; Motor Vehicle Repair, 183.99
Bi-State Motor Parts; Outside Repair Service, 44.00
Bill’s Water Conditioning, 272.90
Blum Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand, 2307.00
Bomgaars Supply; Building Improvements, 348.51
Bomgaars Supply; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 739.98
Bomgaars Supply; Parts, 93.68
Bonsall TV & Appliance, 979.95
Boyer View Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand, 11768.63
Bradley Brake; Employee Mileage, 45.08
Brown’s Heavy Equipment; Outside Repair Service, 423.69
BUE; Miscellaneous, 300.00
Business Cleaning Solutions, 2700.00
C & H Hauling, 245.00
Capital One Retail Services; Miscellaneous,500.00
Carpenter Paper Company; Custodial Supplies, 830.37
CenturyLink, 610.18
Certified Laboratories; Engineering Services, 248.16
Cheryl Smith Cleaning Service; Other Personnel, 865.00
Laurie Christo; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Laurie Christo; Employee Mileage, 112.65
City of Logan, 582.04
City of Missouri Valley, 121.42
Clark Pest & Termite Control, 45.00
Computer Concepts of Iowa, 245.00
Control Services; Equipment Repair & Main, 5107.08
Susan Corrin; Employee Mileage,8.05
Counsel Office & Document; Office & Data Processing, 597.35
Country Hardware and Supply, 65.33
Country Store Antiques; Building Improvements, 405.00
Lenora Cunard; Election Officials, 159.50
Custom Trends; Wearing Apparel & Uniform, 586.94
Daniel Derengowski; Cover Aggregate & Sand, 124.00
Daniel Derengowski; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Diamond Mowers; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 3701.95
Dultmeier Sales; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 106.29
Steven L Earlywine; Safety Items, 38.52
Echo Group Inc; Building Maintenance, 32.70
Eco Water Systems,140.20
Ericon; Employee Mileage & Subs, 612.73
Ericon; Miscellaneous, 15.00
Etter Glass; Outside Repair Service, 270.00
Farm Service; Electric Light & Power, 4939.03
Farner Bocken; Food & Provisions, 1861.62
Timothy D Faylor; Safety Items, 153.33
Fazzi Assoc; Service Contracts, 125.00
First Wireless; Radio & Related Equipment, 11264.78
Foodland; Miscellaneous, 1086.86
Brittany N Freet; Miscellaneous, 36.92
Melanie Freund; Employee Mileage, 17.25
Judson Frisk; Buildings (Rent), 205.00
Jennifer Fulfs RN, 200.00
G & M Refrigeration & Applianc, 808.78
G & R Nifty Lawns, 890.95
Galls; Wearing Apparel & Uniform, 99.98
Ganz USA; Sales Items, 339.40
Gerhold Concrete; Concrete & Clay Products, 1935.18
Gochenour Brothers Farms; Cover Aggregate & Sand, 10390.24
Graham Tire Sioux City, 402.58
Graves Construction; Flood & Erosion Constr, 135129.07
Gary Griffis; Miscellaneous, 500.00
Hall Welding, 60.00
Dennis Hall; Custodial, 480.00
Harrison County Landfill; Dues & Memberships, 13433.00
Harrison County Public Health; Educational & Training, 280.00
Harrison County REC, 3550.72
Harrison County Treasurer; Miscellaneous, 2225.00
Laura Hartman; Conference Board, 52.90
HEALTHCAREfirst Wells Fargo; Computer Updates, 848.95
Eclipse Healthcare; Deputies Salaries, 3581.17
Heartland Auto Body, 100.00
Heartland Tires & Treads, 6215.00
Heller Implement, 38.06
Hennessey Funeral Home, 1790.00
HGM Assoc; Engineering Services, 19784.57
HGM Assoc; Flood & Erosion Constr, 7548.20
Rene Hiller; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Home Town Hardware, 222.94
Horizon Rehabilitation Centers; Continuing Education, 60.00
Hotsy Equipment; Outside Repair Service, 1862.27
Betty Hultman; Election Officials, 159.50
William Hutcheson; Employee Mileage, 10.35
Hy-Vee; Sales Items, 25.60
IACCVSO; Miscellaneous, 60.00
Independent Salt Company; Cover Aggregate & Sand, 903.88
InTouch GPS; Outside Repair Service, 752.25
Iowa County Recorder’s Assoc; Service Contracts, 1268.40
Iowa Dept of Public Health; Office Supplies, 71.23
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy; Continuing Education, 750.00
Iowa Museum Association; Educational & Training, 70.00
Iowa Prison Industries; Building Improvements, 109.60
Iowa Prison Industries; Traffic & St Sign Material, 2513.25
Iowa State Assoc of Counties; Continuing Education, 190.00
Iowa State Assoc of Counties; Election Supplies, 2501.00
Iowa St Medical Examiner, 2751.87
Iowa State Sheriff’s & Deputie; Continuing Education, 125.00
Bette Jensen; Custodial Services, 52.50
John Deere Financial; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 417.40
Pamella Johnson; Election Officials, 159.50
Shawn Kelly; Conference Board, 9.78
Michelle Kenkel; Custodial Services, 52.50
Jason Knickman; Conference Board, 21.85
Joe Lahr; Abandon Well Exp & Water, 500.00
Elizabeth Lenz; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Lincoln Highway Association; Dues & Memberships, 45.00
Loess Hills Country Corner, 405.77
Loftus Htg & Air Conditioning, 1544.62
Logan Auto Supply, 838.04
Logan Memorial Chapel; Funeral Services, 2000.00
Logan Postmaster; Voter Registration Serv, 50.00
Logan Super Foods; Custodial, 8.75
Logan Super Foods; Environmental Ed/Awards, 25.91
Logan Super Foods; Food & Provisions, 2154.59
Logan Super Foods; Miscellaneous, 100.00
Logan Super Foods; Office Supplies, 8.20
Logan Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 775.00
Tammy Love; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Tammy Love; Employee Mileage, 138.92
Jill Madsen; Custodial Services, 90.50
Magnolia Protestant Cemetery; Care of Soldiers Graves, 1890.00
Mail Services; DOT Renewal Notices,650.82
Mainstay Systems; Miscellaneous, 281.00
Martin Marietta Materials; Cover Aggregate & Sand, 84476.28
Matheson Tri-Gas; Shop Equipment, 1084.66
McKesson Medical; Health Supplies & Equip, 580.43
McKinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal; Building Improvements, 1684.00
Tabitha Melby; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Menards; Recreational Supplies, 7.07
Metal Culverts; Flood & Erosion Constr, 34600.96
Rebekah Mether; Employee Mileage, 84.53
Alex Meyer; Miscellaneous, 500.00
Microfilm Imaging Systems; Service Contracts, 50.00
Mid Country Machinery; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 422.06
MidAmerican Energy Company, 8545.30
Midwest Technology Services; Equipment Repair & Maint, 412.50
Miller Fuel & Oil, 19031.90
Miller Orthopedic Specialists; Miscellaneous, 500.00
Mumm Law Firm; Buildings (Rent), 1000.00
Mumm Law Firm; Clerks Salaries, 3368.57
Mumm Law Firm; Educational & Training, 46.06
Mumm Law Firm; Legal & Court-Related, 78.56
Mumm Law Firm; Magazines Periodicals, 84.00
Mumm Law Firm; Miscellaneous, 590.00
Mumm Law Firm; Office Equipment & Furnit, 139.02
Mumm Law Firm; Office Supplies, 1166.75
Mumm Law Firm; Telephone, 292.58
Mumm Law Firm; Transcripts, 43.20
Mumm Law Firm; Utilities Payments, 732.97
Jennifer Mumm; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Martin Murdock; Conference Board, 17.25
Murphy Heavy Contracting; Engineering Services, 9254.25
Murphy Heavy Contracting; Flood & Erosion Constr, 51454.91
Josh Murray; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
MV MHP LLC; Miscellaneous, 500.00
Marilyn Neely; Election Officials, 159.50
Nelson Farm Supply; Outside Repair Service, 679.47
Scott S Nelson; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
New Sioux City Iron; Motor Vehicle Repair, 709.39
Noyes Cemetery; Care of Soldiers Graves, 145.00
O’Keefe Elevator; Equipment Repair & Mainte, 337.34
Office Depot, 9.23
Office Stop, 584.88
Old Hwy 6 Tractor & Equipment; Parts, 163.84
Myshell Olds; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Omaha Health Therapy Center; Miscellaneous, 740.00
Pakor Inc; Office & Data Processing, 1164.00
Kristina Pauley; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Megan L Pauley; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Maggie L Peasley; Employee Mileage, 50.60
Ruth Pera; Election Officials, 159.50
Peterbilt of Council Bluffs; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 273.63
Shelia Phillips; Employee Mileage, 128.09
Chad Pitt; Safety Items, 53.73
Thad M Pothast; Telephone, 10.00
Powerplan; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 3937.52
MailFinance; Postage Meter Rental, 452.25
R & S Waste Disposal, 100.00
Radar Road Tec; Safety Items, 245.00
Marguerite Rains; Conference Board, 17.25
Rand Community Center; Polling Places, 125.00
RDO Truck Center; Engineering Services, 125.32
RDO Truck Center; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 1937.03
Regional Water, 53.00
Ricoh USA; Office Equipment, 696.35
Kristi Rife; Employee Mileage, 17.25
Rubber Inc; Tires & Tubes, 56.59
Stacy Salter; Employee Mileage, 57.67
Sam’s Club; Food & Provisions, 578.45
Schildberg Construction, 50471.59
Schneider Geospatial; Schneider Contract & Serv, 2100.00
Seeley Service; Employee Mileage & Subs, 139.50
Lori L Seyler; Office Supplies,68.32
Shelby County Auditor; Buildings (Rent), 1255.50
Amy Sherer; Employee Mileage, 31.05
Shred-It USA; Office Equipment & Furnit, 80.79
Shirley Sigler; Custodial Services, 52.50
SilverStone Group; Employee Group & Life Ins, 7959.00
Jennifer Skinner; Employee Mileage, 49.11
Marty Skinner; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 6.45
Anthony L Smith; Conference Board, 27.60
Anthony L Smith; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Mileage, 72.80
Sharon K Smith; Employee Mileage, 20.24
Softree Technical Systems Inc.; Electric Apparatus & Acce, 475.00
Solutions; Solutions Contracts & Exp, 514.00
Amy L Spencer; Employee Mileage, 289.92
Square One Home Services; Office Equipment & Furnit, 200.00
State Farm Insurance; Miscellaneous, 281.42
State Hygienic Lab; Abandon Well Exp & Water, 174.00
John L Straight; Conference Board, 10.35
Linda Stueve; Employee Mileage, 89.30
Sundquist Engineering; Flood & Erosion Constr, 256.50
SWI Juvenile Emergency Service; Juvenile Detention Costs, 21201.46
Synchrony Bank; Miscellaneous, 226.43
Telrite Corporation; Telephone, 19.74
Thermo King Christensen; Engineering Services, 623.64
Thermo King Christensen; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 68.36
Jennifer Thomas; Conference Board, 23.58
Lorie Thompson; Employee Mileage, 165.15
Thomson Reuters; Magazines Periodicals, 1660.90
Twiner-Herald; Board Proceedings, 700.29
Twiner-Herald; Legal Notice, 64.74
US Bank; Abandon Well Exp & Water, 42.83
US Bank; Advertising, 8.08
US Bank; Building Improvements, 2076.71
US Bank; Continuing Education, 528.72
US Bank; Dues & Memberships, 55.00
US Bank; Employee Mileage & Subs, 977.20
US Bank; Environmental Ed/Awards, 168.62
US Bank; Fuel & Oil, 2754.64
US Bank; Meals & Lodging, 901.76
US Bank; Miscellaneous,182.99
US Bank; Office Supplies, 573.41
US Bank; Safety Items, 1364.48
US Bank; Service Contracts, 8.95
Walter Utman; Conference Board, 40.25
Walter Utman; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Valley Times News; Advertising, 234.00
Valley Times News; Board Proceedings, 555.70
Valley Times News; Legal Notice, 137.64
Van Sickle Bees; Sales Items, 80.00
Verizon Wireless, 1882.04
WatchGuard Video; Office Supplies, 5059.50
Watson and Ryan PLC; Legal & Court-Related Ser, 3000.00
Sherrill Webb; Employee Mileage, 148.93
David Weigelt; Conference Board, 8.05
Michael Weis; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue S; Miscellaneous, 131.72
Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue; Retirement Medical Benefit, 1608.70
Wells Fargo Card Services; Miscellaneous, 500.00
Wells Fargo Financial Leasing; Printing, Binding Serv, 113.11
Ashley N West-Joons; Employee Group Ins, 166.66
Western Iowa Wireless, 179.85
Wright Express; Fuel & Oil, 2554.95
Windstream, 9490.36
L. Wingert Construction; Building Maintenance, 2850.00
Woodbine Main Street; Educational & Training, 120.00
Woodbine Municipal Utilities, 560.00
Woodhouse; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 576.51
Woodhouse; Motor Vehicle Repair, 14.33
Woodhouse; Oil & Air Filters, 77.91
Ziegler; Minor MV Parts & Accessor, 17544.93
1ITsource; Computer Updates, 389.50
MARCH 2020 WITHHOLDING
GENERAL FUND
FICA18123.75
IPERS17083.24
GENERAL SUPPLEMENT
FICA18457.88
IPERS23963.11
Lincoln Financial425.37
Health Advocate237.80
BC/BS49164.21
Health Equity7413.58
RURAL SERVICES
FICA1565.91
IPERS1860.68
Lincoln Financial10.69
Health Advocate5.95
BC/BS2440.10
Health Equity438.15
SECONDARY ROAD FUND
FICA20362.74
IPERS22374.26
Lincoln Financial229.17
Health Advocate131.25
BC/BS41411.61
Health Equity4101.35
REAP
FICA36.10
IPERS37.13
EMERGENCY
MANAGEMENT FUND
FICA5355.22
IPERS5811.14
Lincoln Financial59.40
Health Advocate37.50
BC/BS9307.18
Health Equity787.39
ASSESSOR FUND
FICA1557.68
IPERS1864.41
Lincoln Financial20.25
Health Advocate11.25
BC/BS4616.88
Health Equity829.02
MARCH 2020 SALARIES
Margie Heffernan668.80
Connie Ball50.00
Julie Shelton25.00
Lyla Olson25.00
Marilyn Kepford25.00
Ruth Zahner25.00
Susan Cooper25.00
Madelyn Brunow2967.51
Irene McGinn25.00
Sharon Heim50.00
Laura Hansen59.55
Kristin Leon778.80
Patsy Beck25.00
Karla Comfort849.60
Connie Ehlert25.00
Sharon Smith1575.00
Maggie Peasley1067.50
Ammie Hrabik-Sanger2122.80
Hilary Moores50.00
Anna Evans25.00
Brittany Freet1603.71
Kelsie Smith139.20
Jill Higgins50.00
Teresa Beegle1298.50
Donald Rodasky51.50
Eugene Jacobsen46.90
Paul Weber25.00
Duane Klein25.00
Gary Hall50.00
Gary Lewis25.00
Robert Hodge25.00
Gene McGinn25.00
Lynn Dickinson25.00
Sol Mohn75.00
Michael Perkins50.00
Mark Flint50.00
Michael Stolz25.00
Lynn Stamp25.00
Jay Stragiht25.00
Curtis Mether25.00
Ron Koenig25.00
Clarence Leonard25.00
Russell Hansen75.00
Matthew Earlywine25.00
Dwight Spooner25.00
Warren Oliver25.00
Russell Lawrenson25.00
Leonard Miller25.00
Jay Heim50.00
Lynn Kline50.00
Jeffrey Shelton25.00
Philip Davis225.12
Jimmy Olson Sr25.00
Scott Dollen25.00
Larry Stevens25.00
Jay Johnsen25.00
Tim Faylor50.00
Thomas Springhower50.00
Seth Parsons50.00
Forrest Johnson75.00
James Andersen50.00
Ryan Wohlers25.00
Devin Collins640.40
Norman Wallis75.00
Michael Olsen75.00
MVTN 4-22-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.