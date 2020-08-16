ADP; Service Contracts 88.48
Agriland FS; Lubricants 119.90
David L Albers; Safety Items 187.24
AT&T 150.10
Barco; Engineering Services 375.25
Baum Hydraulics; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 169.50
Teresa J Beegle; Employee Mileage 117.88
Connie Betts; Environmental Ed/Awards 22.25
Connie Betts; Telephone 25.00
Bi-State Motor Parts; Engineering Services 45.48
Bi-State Motor Parts; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 11.98
Bi-State Motor Parts; Motor Vehicle Repair 36.93
Bi-State Motor Parts; Oil & Air Filters 72.65
Bill’s Water Conditioning 224.45
Bomgaars Supply 246.73
Boruff Plumbing; Equipment Repair & Main 150.00
Boyer View Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand 20,472.15
Bradley Brake; Computer Updates 106.99
Nicholas W Burkhart; Safety Items 250.00
Business Cleaning Solutions 2,700.00
C & H Hauling 470.00
Carpenter Paper Company; Custodial Supplies 263.63
CCI Technologies; Data Processing Services 745.93
CenturyLink 617.68
Cheryl Smith Cleaning Service; Building Maintenance 740.00
CHI Health; Safety Items 117.00
Laurie Christo; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Laurie Christo; Employee Mileage 31.63
City of Logan 512.86
City of Missouri Valley 16.54
Clark Pest & Termite Control; Extermination Services 45.00
Randy Cloyd; Safety Items 212.31
Compass Health Brands; Health Supplies & Equip 117.95
Control Services; Equipment Repair & Main 5,908.65
Susan Corrin; Employee Mileage 42.20
Counsel Office & Document; Office & Data Processing 258.71
Country Hardware and Supply 392.13
Kim M Crispin; Office Supplies 28.26
Daniel Derengowski; Employee Group Ins 833.30
Daniel Derengowski; Safety Items 244.96
Diamond Mowers; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 410.06
Jane Dickason; Park Land Development 444.00
Andy E Dickinson; Safety Items 250.00
Dollar General; Custodial Supplies 33.00
Dultmeier Sales; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 125.79
Dunlap Lumber and Home Supply 11.99
Eby Drug 39.46
Eco Water Systems 115.60
Jamie J Ellison; Safety Items 250.00
Farm Service 9,167.38
Farner Bocken; Food & Provisions 624.05
First Wireless; Radio & Related Equipment 3,327.11
Flinn Paving; Asphalt & Asphalt Product 1,761.25
Fouts Funeral Home 500.00
Judson Frisk; Buildings (Rent) 205.00
Jennifer Fulfs RN 200.00
G & R Nifty Lawns 917.70
Gochenour Brothers Farms; Cover Aggregate & Sand 30,702.33
Government Forms and Supplies; Printing, Binding Serv 1,014.24
Graham Tire Sioux City; Tires & Tubes 7,368.92
Dennis Hall; Custodial 480.00
Harlan Newspapers Tribune News; Advertising 205.00
Harrison County Auditor; Retirement Medical Benefit 9,898.61
Harrison County Development; Harrison Co Improvement 12,500.00
Harrison County Humane Society; Misc Board Expense 9,799.44
Harrison County Landfill; Dues & Memberships 13,433.00
Harrison County REC 4,928.38
Harrison County Treasurer; Miscellaneous 50.00
Gail L Hatcher Jr; Safety Items 90.01
HEALTHCAREfirst Wells Fargo; Computer Updates 3,785.38
Eclipse Healthcare; Deputies Salaries 8,584.29
HGM Assoc; Flood & Erosion Constr 953.29
Hi-Way Products, Inc.; Flood & Erosion Constr 82.41
Rene Hiller; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Hinkel Septic 555.00
Hoffman Insurance Agency; Miscellaneous 73.46
Home Town Hardware 457.56
Huff Tire 1,695.72
Husker Chem; Other 732.50
Hy-Vee; Custodial Supplies 2.97
Hy-Vee; Recreational Supplies 6.64
Hy-Vee; Sales Items 42.27
IACCBE District IV; Dues & Memberships 25.00
IMWCA; Workmens’ Comp Insurance 11,195.00
InTouch GPS; Outside Repair Service 170.80
Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Div; Dues & Memberships 25.00
ICAP; Real Property Insurance 240,682.92
Iowa Division of Labor; Safety & Protection Suppl 175.00
Iowa Precinct Atlas Consortium; Voter Registration Serv. 3,846.12
Iowa Prison Industries; Traffic & St Sign Material 1,361.25
Iowa State Assoc of Counties; Dues & Memberships 6,275.00
Iowa State Assoc of Counties; Election Supplies 120.00
Iowa St Medical Examiner 2,088.00
ISCTA; Dues & Memberships 250.00
JD Graphics; Recreational Supplies 40.00
Jeff Meyer Storage; Service Contracts 880.00
Bette Jensen; Custodial Services 390.00
John Deere Financial 752.18
Michelle Kenkel; Custodial Services 371.00
Scottie Krajicek; Safety Items 60.63
Lawson Products; Engineering Services 280.94
Lawson Products; Motor Vehicle Repair 87.86
Elizabeth Lenz; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Loess Hills Country Corner 524.44
Logan Auto Supply 332.86
Logan Postmaster 299.75
Logan Super Foods; Environmental Ed/Awards 67.50
Logan Super Foods; Food & Provisions 1,158.94
Tammy Love; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Tammy Love; Employee Mileage 23.52
Jill Madsen; Custodial Services 371.00
Mail Services; DOT Renewal Notices 662.21
MAPA; Engineering Services 3,080.00
Mark’s Towing & Repair; Employee Mileage & Subs 317.50
Martin Marietta Materials; Cover Aggregate & Sand 122,813.58
The Master’s Touch; Postage 2,982.00
Matheson Tri-Gas; Shop Equipment 1,055.60
McKesson Medical; Health Supplies & Equip 189.79
McKinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal; Building Improvements 35,207.30
Medline Industries; Health Supplies & Equip 252.33
Tabitha Melby; Employee Group Insc 166.66
Menards; Building Improvements 644.35
Menards; Custodial Supplies 53.64
Rebekah Mether; Employee Mileage 69.57
Microfilm Imaging Systems; Service Contracts 50.00
MidAmerican Energy Company 6,312.43
Midwest Turf & Irrigation; Parts 485.57
Galen Mikels; Holiday Pay 363.37
Dillon Miller; Safety Items 62.80
Mumm Law Firm; Buildings (Rent) 1,000.00
Mumm Law Firm; Clerks Salaries 2,708.42
Mumm Law Firm; Educational & Training 400.00
Mumm Law Firm; Legal & Court-Related 16.04
Mumm Law Firm; Office Supplies 16.04
Mumm Law Firm; Other Personnel 921.48
Mumm Law Firm; Postage 19.60
Mumm Law Firm; Telephone 291.54
Mumm Law Firm; Utilities Payments 443.78
Jennifer Mumm; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Josh Murray; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Mashell Myers; Park Land Development 424.00
Nelson & Rock Contracting; Flood & Erosion Constr 178,374.76
Scott S Nelson; Building Improvements 58.70
Scott S Nelson; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Scott S Nelson; Environmental Ed/Awards 6.50
Tom E Niedermyer; Safety Items 250.00
Northland Securities; Health Education & Testing 1,250.00
Northwest Iowa Assessor’s Assoc; Continuing Education 175.00
Nuts & Bolts; Engineering Services 48.98
O’Keefe Elevator; Equipment Repair & Main 337.34
Office Stop 1,815.81
Richard Ohl Jr; Safety Items 224.69
Myshell Olds; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Kristina Pauley; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Maggie L Peasley; Employee Mileage 81.08
Pictometry International; Computer Updates 30,548.50
Thad M Pothast; Telephone 10.00
Powerplan; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 29.56
Productivity Plus; Constr Equip Repair 140.80
Productivity Plus; Parts 27.93
Pryors K&L Repair; Parts 41.14
RDO Truck Center; Engineering Services 491.46
RDO Truck Center; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 1,390.04
RDO Truck Center; Outside Repair Service 5,522.39
Megan L Reffett; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Reflections Cleaning; Building Maintenance 3,437.50
Regional Water 53.00
Ricoh USA; Office & Data Processing 446.94
Rubber Inc; Tires & Tubes 855.13
Sam’s Club; Food & Provisions 275.55
Shirley Sigler; Custodial Services 537.00
SilverStone Group; Employee Group Ins 8,118.25
Sioux City Truck Sales; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 75.40
Sioux City Truck Sales; Oil & Air Filters 185.22
Sioux Sales; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 114.95
Siouxland District Health Dep; Plumbing Equipment 36.00
Jennifer Skinner; Employee Mileage 45.54
Anthony L Smith; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Mileage 52.04
Solutions; Equipment Repair & Main 6,617.67
Southwest Iowa Planning Council; Contribution-Other Gov 15,191.00
Amy L Spencer; Employee Mileage 219.08
State Hygienic Lab; Abandon Well Exp & Water 220.00
Stephens-Peck Inc; Office Supplies 100.00
Carroll D Stephens; Officers Salaries 1,377.96
Todd Stevens; Abandon Well Exp & Water 425.00
Linda Stueve; Employee Mileage 19.84
SWI Juvenile Emergency Service; Juvenile Detention Costs 24,136.71
Telrite Corporation; Telephone 10.04
Thermo King Christensen; Engineering Services 232.92
Thermo King Christensen; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 735.95
Thermo King Christensen; Motor Vehicle Repair 133.54
Thomson Reuters; Magazines Periodicals 817.95
TimeKeeping Systems Inc; Personal Items & Clothing 805.04
Top Quality Glove; Office Supplies 325.50
Treasurer State of Iowa; Park Land Development 1,808.00
Truck Center Companies; Oil & Air Filters 835.02
Twiner-Herald; Advertising 74.00
Twiner-Herald; Board Proceedings 525.95
Twiner-Herald; Dues & Memberships 50.75
Twiner-Herald; Legal Notice 36.92
Twiner-Herald; Magazines Periodicals 187.20
St Luke’s Drug and Alcohol; Safety Items 42.00
US Bank; Abandon Well Exp & Water 86.69
US Bank; Advertising 92.86
US Bank; Building Improvements 371.15
US Bank; Custodial Supplies 970.39
US Bank; Data Processing Services 14.99
US Bank; Educational & Training 32.08
US Bank; Election Supplies 580.25
US Bank; Employee Mileage & Subs 956.17
US Bank; Environmental Ed/Awards 169.93
US Bank; Fuel & Oil 2,956.71
US Bank; Full Time Laborers Salary 81.64
US Bank; Inmate supplies 415.14
US Bank; Miscellaneous 34.25
US Bank; Office Supplies 1,355.34
US Bank; Park Land Development 899.93
US Bank; Parts 14.27
US Bank; Recreational Supplies 456.13
US Bank; Safety Items 2,241.24
US Bank; Service Contracts 8.95
US Bank; Subscriptions 30.00
Walter Utman; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Valley Times News; Advertising 161.20
Valley Times News; Board Proceedings 438.34
Valley Times News; Legal Notice 83.07
Vanguard Appraisals; Data Processing Services 2,240.00
Verizon Wireless 2,110.31
Duane V Wallis; Safety Items 234.03
Michael Weis; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue; Retirement Medical Benefit 1,498.06
Wells Fargo Financial Leasing; Printing, Binding Serv 113.11
WellSky; Service Contracts 125.00
West Central Community Action; West Central Development 4,350.00
Ashley N West-Joons; Employee Group Ins 166.66
Western Iowa Tourism Region; Miscellaneous 500.00
Western Iowa Wireless 179.85
Wright Express; Fuel & Oil 1,678.90
Windstream 11,148.01
Woodbine Municipal Utilities 150.00
Woodhouse; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 109.25
Robert M Wright; Safety Items 241.15
Ziegler; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 1,281.49
Ziegler; Oil & Air Filters 1,500.74
1ITsource; Service Contracts 297.75
July 2020 Withholding
General Fund
FICA 27,387.60
IPERS 24,808.81
General Supplement
FICA 27,874.58
IPERS 34,944.03
Lincoln Financial 418.62
BC/BS 52,054.62
Health Equity 5,062.28
Rural Services
FICA 2,489.72
IPERS 2,805.86
Lincoln Financial.10.69
BC/BS 2,492.08
Health Equity.295.92
Secondary Road Fund
FICA 34,309.94
IPERS .36,711.03
Lincoln Financial 229.17
BC/BS 40,885.20
Health Equity. 2,658.40
REAP
FICA 48.66
IPERS 50.02
Emergency Management Fund
FICA 7,748.28
IPERS 8,218.96
Lincoln Financial.59.40
BC/BS 7,790.07
Health Equity.571.04
Assessor Fund
FICA 2,388.90
IPERS 2,678.68
Lincoln Financial 20.25
BC/BS 4,721.94
Health Equity 560.70
July 2020 Salaries
Nancy Frazier 402.00
Margie Heffernan 1,499.36
Angela Brunow 3,005.36
Connie Ball 25.00
Carol Farley 100.00
Wanda Moores 100.00
Madelyn Brunow 3,856.40
Laura Hansen 59.55
Kristin Leon 2,520.15
Sharon Smith 3,267.25
Michele Mahoney 25.00
Maggie Peasley 1,605.59
Ammie Hrabik-Sanger 3,671.76
Hilary Moores 25.00
Brittany Freet 2,276.32
Teresa Beegle 1,952.90
Anita Mether 318.40
Donald Rodasky 51.50
John Burbridge 75.00
Richard McIntosh 100.00
Eugene Jacobsen 46.90
Gary Hall 25.00
James Andersen 25.00
Timothy Mahoney 25.00
Nicolas Hiller 2,223.38
Devin Collins 1,546.22
Joshua Dobbs 2,400.00
Timothy Guinan 309.20
Michael Maguire 50.00
Danny Gibson 3,906.00
Dennis Cunningham 4,140.00
MVTN 8-12-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.