The Iowa Certified Crop Advisers board of directors recognized 153 individuals for their dedication to best management practices, professionalism, and years of service to agriculture.
The Iowa CCA program celebrated 28 individuals for 15 years (certified in 1995), including Abraham Sandquist of Woodbine; 38 individuals for 20 years (certified in 2000); and 87 individuals for 25 years (certified in 2005), including Mark Klein of Dunlap
Recognitions were held during the Iowa CCA Years of Service luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The luncheon is annually held in conjunction with the Agribusiness Showcase & Conference in Des Moines.
Certified Crop Advisers utilize best management practices that protect the environment and lead growers to produce higher yields and increase profitability for their farms.
The Iowa CCA board also presented the “Iowa CCA of the Year” award to Terry Bockenstedt of Dyersville. Bockenstedt has been an agronomy professional advising farmer customers since 1974 and became certified in 1995.
The Iowa CCA of the Year Award is designed to recognize a CCA who delivers exceptional customer service, is highly innovative, has shown that they are a leader in their field, and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agriculture industry.
At the conference, approximately 200 CCAs received continuing education training to maintain their certification. The 2020 ASC offered over a dozen hours of continuing education units. An Iowa CCA must accumulate a total of forty hours of CEUs every two years to maintain their certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.