Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Tonia Copeland, Shelia Phillips, Lorie Thompson, Brenda Loftus
MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE
An agreement with Pottawattamie, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Monona, Page and Shelby Counties to appoint a Mental Health Advocate was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Agreement begins as of July 1, 2020 and shall continue until otherwise terminated in writing by any of the Counties.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
The Board heard updates from the elected officials/department head on the soft opening of the Courthouse. Employees and customers are adjusting. The Board will discuss it again on June 11th.
ENGINEER
County Engineer Steven Struble updated the Board on the following projects:
BOYER #2 BRIDGE ON EASTON TRAIL – Contractor is placing deck steel and forming the abutment caps.
WILLOW CREEK FLUME NRCS-funded Rip Rap Repairs at 194th Street – The Board set a letting date of June 25th at 10 a.m. on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
231ST STREET ROAD UPGRADE TO LEVEL A FROM HWY 44 TO PARKER TRAIL – Staff is working on plans for the 231st Street grading project.
DOUGLAS #1 BRIDGE RECONSTRUCTION ON 170TH EAST OF TOLEDO – Bridge repair plans are near completion. Part of the deck will have to be removed and replaced to make the substructure repairs. The existing handrails will be replaced with more functional handrails.
K-45 HMA PAVING FROM MODALE TO MONDAMIN – Resurfacing has had several days of delay due to rain. Staff has posted the road as “Closed” and “No Trucks” for work by our crew and for the patching and asphalt contract workers.
Trucks are stockpiling D-stone and also spot rocking. Mowing along pavements continue.
TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE
A resolution to temporarily close K-45 (Austin Ave) from Essex Place to Highway #127 for asphalt resurfacing construction was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
HANDWRITTEN WARRANT
A handwritten warrant to Jesse Render Lawyer Trust Account in the amount of $58,000 for the purchase of property located at 214 N 5th Ave in Logan was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
