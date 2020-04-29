Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham
Courthouse Roof Change Order
The Board approved a change order on the courthouse roof that includes cleaning the copper panels and applying Everbrite coating at a cost not to exceed $16,000. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Disaster Declaration
Due to the elevated awareness and confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus throughout Iowa, United States, and worldwide potentially affecting the health and safety of the citizens of Harrison County. Therefore, the County Board of Supervisors has declared a state of emergency authorized under Iowa State Statute and will execute the expenditure of emergency funds for all available sources, the invoking of mutual aid agreements, and the applying to the State of Iowa for assistance.
Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
COVID-19 Virus
Attendance included: Lorie Thompson, Shelia Phillips, Brenda Loftus, Jennifer Mumm, Larry Oliver, Stacy Salter, Jeremy Butrick, Scott Nelson, Amber Nelson, Brad Brake, Madelyn Brunow, Jim Reisz, Jill Anderson.
Discussion about how the COVID-19 virus is affecting Harrison County took place with Public Health Administrator Brad Brake and Emergency Management Director Larry Oliver leading the discussion. The Board felt it was in the best interest if the Courthouse restricted access to the public. Doors would be locked. Employees would man the handicap door to limit access into the building. Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 4-22-20
