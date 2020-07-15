Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Shelia Phillips, Lorie Thompson, Scott Nelson
Cash Count
The Board counted cash in the Recorder’s & Treasurer’s offices:
Recorder:
Cash 100.00
Deposits in Transit 1,904.82
Accts Receivable 701.70
TOTAL $2,706.52
Treasurer:
Cash 573.00
Safe 427.00
Auto 60.00
Drivers License 100.00
Deposits in Transit 71,926.00
CDs & MMs 12,015,204.98
TOTAL $12,088,290.98
Coronavirus Update
Due to the continued increase in positive cases within the County, the Board felt the need to continue with the soft opening for county facilities thru July 30th. With the soft opening, facility doors will remain locked and the public can make appointments with a specific office for needed in-person service.
County Conservation Program Updates
Conservation Director Scott Nelson informed the Board that online reservations of the cabins, including the two new one-bedroom cabins, has been phenomenal since reopening in June. The new larger deluxe cabin is planned to be ready by Labor Day. The campgrounds are mostly full every weekend.
The Harrison County Historical Village/Iowa Welcome Center plans to open Monday, July 6th with restrictions and modified hours.
Goodman Land Donation
Mr. Nelson spoke about the recent donation of a 5.25 acre parcel described as: Parcel B located in part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼ NE ¼) of Section Eighteen (18), Township Eighty-one (81) North, Range Forty-four (44) West of the 5th P.M., Harrison County, Iowa, as described in a Plat of Survey dated May 2, 2011, and recorded May 6, 2011, in Book 2011 Page 1104 of the records of the Harrison County Recorder. The donation was from James Goodman in Crescent, Iowa.
This parcel is south of Murray Hill and adjoins State of Iowa ground.
Anhydrous Ammonia Tank Storage
Gary and Cole Utman requested approval of the installation of an 18,000 gallon anhydrous ammonia tank on property described as NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 34-79-45. No comments from the public were heard or received. Motion to approve the request was made by Smith, second by Straight. Motion carried. Utman abstained from voting due to any possible conflict of interest.
FY20 Change in Appropriations
A resolution authorizing the change in appropriations for FY20 was presented to the Board. Request is being made to increase 01600 Juvenile Probation by $20 and decrease 01060 Sheriff by $20; and increase 09220 Nondepartmental by $323 and decrease 09000 Board by $323. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
FY21 Appropriations
WHEREAS, it is desired to make appropriations for each of the different officers and departments for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 in accordance with Section 331.434, subsection 6 Code of Iowa,
THEREFORE, be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Harrison County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1: The amounts itemized by department or office are hereby appropriated.
Section 2: Subject to the provisions of other county procedures and regulations, and applicable state law, the appropriations authorized under Section 1 shall constitute authorization for the department or officer listed to make expenditures or incur obligations from the itemized fund, effective July 1, 2020.
Section 3: In accordance with Section 331.437, Code of Iowa, no department or officer shall expend or contract to expend any money or incur any liability, or enter into any contract which by its terms involves the expenditure of money for any purpose in excess of the amounts appropriated pursuant to this resolution.
Section 4: If at any time during the 20/21 budget year the auditor shall ascertain that the available resources of a fund for that year will be less than said fund’s total appropriations, said auditor shall immediately so inform the Board and recommend appropriate corrective action.
Section 5: The auditor shall establish separate accounts for the appropriations authorized in Section 1, each of which account shall indicate the amount of the appropriation, the amounts charged thereto, and the unencumbered balance. The auditor will report the status of such accounts to the applicable departments and officers (monthly) during the 20/21 budget year.
Section 6: All appropriations authorized pursuant to this resolution lapse at the close of business June 30, 2021.
Motion to approve by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Tekamah Airport Planning Council
The Board appointed Mike Henry to the Tekamah Airport Planning Council for a four-year term on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Handwritten Warrants
Handwritten warrants to Auditor of State in the amount of $40,676.59, David Tremel in the amount of $2,250 and US Bank in the amount of $5,379.42 were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Courthouse Computer Server
IT Administrator Kris Pauley discussed with the Board the need to replace the courthouse computer server. The current server is five years old and starting to experience some issues. Mrs. Pauley received a quote from Solution in the amount of $15,729.83. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. A handwritten warrant will be issued to Solutions today.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
